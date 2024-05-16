What Is Honda's Top-Rated Lawn Mower And How Much Does It Cost?

When the name Honda comes up, you likely envision the brand's extensive line of reliable automobiles and cool-looking motorcycles. However, fans are well-aware that the company's reach goes far beyond products made for hitting the road. Honda's innovative technology has been applied to a wealth of household and outdoor power equipment including blowers, pumps, hedge trimmers, generators, and more. So it should be no surprise that Honda carries some of the best lawn mowers out there that range in price, function, and features. But which do customers consider the best?

For that, look no further than the Honda HRC216HDA. The hydrostatic self-propelled model currently harbors a 4.7-out of 5 star average rating on Honda's website based on 12 reviews, with only one user experiencing their mower breaking after over a month of use. The other eleven reviews gave the lawn mower a perfect score. Many buyers reported the mower cranking with one pull and that the tool itself is efficient in its gas usage while significantly cutting down on mowing time. One 71-year-old customer with sensitive feet found this model more comfortable than other brands. The buyer found it effective at staying straight while traversing hill angles, particular praising its rear-wheel drive, hydrostatic transmission, and powerful engine.