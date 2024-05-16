What Is Honda's Top-Rated Lawn Mower And How Much Does It Cost?
When the name Honda comes up, you likely envision the brand's extensive line of reliable automobiles and cool-looking motorcycles. However, fans are well-aware that the company's reach goes far beyond products made for hitting the road. Honda's innovative technology has been applied to a wealth of household and outdoor power equipment including blowers, pumps, hedge trimmers, generators, and more. So it should be no surprise that Honda carries some of the best lawn mowers out there that range in price, function, and features. But which do customers consider the best?
For that, look no further than the Honda HRC216HDA. The hydrostatic self-propelled model currently harbors a 4.7-out of 5 star average rating on Honda's website based on 12 reviews, with only one user experiencing their mower breaking after over a month of use. The other eleven reviews gave the lawn mower a perfect score. Many buyers reported the mower cranking with one pull and that the tool itself is efficient in its gas usage while significantly cutting down on mowing time. One 71-year-old customer with sensitive feet found this model more comfortable than other brands. The buyer found it effective at staying straight while traversing hill angles, particular praising its rear-wheel drive, hydrostatic transmission, and powerful engine.
How much does the HRC216HDA cost (and some cheaper alternatives)?
Judging from its stellar reviews from casual users and pros alike, the Honda HRC216HDA is more than capable of handling any workload thrown its way. But as you can imagine, that power doesn't come cheap. Currently, the HRC216HDA costs $1,549 with a 2-year residential and 1-year commercial warranty. The idea of a lawn mower costing almost as much as a down payment for a used car may sound extreme for some, but it's safe to say that the lawn mower's powerful features and high customer ratings justify it as a worthy investment.
Nevertheless, this is understandably out of the price range for many casual buyers. Fortunately, Honda carries a wide array of less pricey lawn mowers that come close to the same high ratings as the HRC216HDA. Within the HRC216 line, the push type HRC216PDA is the least expensive at $949 and sports a 3.9 rating average, with many professionals touting its performance. Meanwhile, the HRX217VKA is another self-propelled model and the second highest-rated Honda mower with a 4.4 rating average based on over 950 reviews. The $579 HRN216PKA is the cheapest option from Honda and possesses a solid 3.7 average rating.