What Kind Of Planes Are The Polaris Ghost Squadron Jets?

The Polaris Program is a commercial space flight initiative ran by businessman and commercial pilot and astronaut Jared Isaacman. Polaris Dawn, the first of the three proposed space flights with commercial astronauts, is slated to launch in the summer of 2024 onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Ahead of the planned five-day orbit, Isaacman is busy promoting the mission at various commercial and enthusiast air shows across the U.S., with spectacular and stunningly precise aerial maneuvers from the special Polaris Ghost Squadron Jets.

According to Polaris, the Ghost Squadron offers astronauts from the upcoming Polaris Dawn space mission, and crew from similar initiatives, the training to prepare for the extreme conditions of space travel. The aerobatics they undertake subject astronauts to high-G scenarios and hyper-accelerated movements to strengthen them for escape velocity.

The squadron's mission, according to Polaris, is to use precision flying routines to "inspire the next generation of aerospace enthusiasts." The proceeds from these air show participations are donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.