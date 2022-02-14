Polaris Program Taps SpaceX To Set New Starship And Dragon Records

Billionaire Jared Isaacman has announced a new initiative called Polaris Program that will, among other things, help "rapidly advance human spaceflight capabilities." The program was revealed on February 14, 2022, by Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 and former mission commander on the 2021 orbital spaceflight Inspiration4 that featured private citizens as crew members.

Up to another three crewed spaceflights will take place under Polaris Program, an effort that will, the initiative has revealed, "ultimately culminate in the first flight of SpaceX's Starship with humans on board." For its part, Polaris Program's future missions will be used to demonstrate tech related to space travel, as well as conduct research on topics ranging from decompression sickness to space radiation's impact on human health.

Though three missions are planned, Polaris Program has only detailed the first one at this time — it's called "Polaris Dawn," and it is expected to take place no sooner than Q4 2022. Isaacman, as with the aforementioned Inspiration4 spaceflight, will serve as mission commander.