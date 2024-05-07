Everything We Know About SpaceX's Futuristic New Space Suit

Ahead of the Polaris mission aiming to execute the first commercial spacewalk, SpaceX has revealed the next-gen spacesuit that will be at the center of it all. The company calls it the Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suit and says that its design kept in mind that astronauts need to move around easily both inside and outside the Dragon capsule. The team behind the Elon Musk-backed venture used new materials, production methods, and specially designed joints that let the suit bend and flex to allow a high degree of mobility.

The suit has been improved with enhanced reliability and the development of backup systems during spacewalks. There are extra seals and pressure valves to ensure the spacesuit stays pressurized. SpaceX claims to have created a more convenient plug-in system to attach the spacesuit to the vehicle. This plug system is home to crucial elements such as the communication kit, cooling hardware, and pressure control system.

"All of these enhancements to the EVA suit are part of a scalable design, allowing teams to produce and scale to different body types as SpaceX seeks to create greater accessibility to space for all of humanity," notes the company's website. SpaceX won't say how much each EVA spacesuit costs, but if NASA's spacesuits are any indication, the price tag comfortably goes past a million dollars.