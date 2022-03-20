This Is How Much A Full NASA Space Suit Costs

The NASA spacesuit we're all familiar with today is called an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU), and it was designed more than four decades ago. Despite seemingly functioning as protective apparel for astronauts, the EMU is, in reality, a type of vehicle; it features multiple components integrated together to form a complete suit, including a Hard Upper Torso, Lower Torso Assembly, life support system, helmet, and more.

As noted by NASA's Office of Inspector General in a 2017 report, EMUs were only designed to last 15 years. The Space Shuttle Program for which these suits were originally made is long behind us, yet astronauts on the ISS continue to use "refurbished and partially redesigned" versions of them, the report says.

There's no single price tag for a spacesuit, as multiple versions have existed throughout the decades, and working out their exact individual costs is tricky. With that said, multiple sources and reports have given the public a rough idea of how much money goes into developing and producing a single suit. ILC Dover, the manufacturer behind the baseline and enhanced EMUs, noted a reported price of around $2 million per suit — though, it explained in a 1994 report preserved on NASA's history website, these aren't single-use suits, and the ability to reuse them is a factor to consider when working out their ultimate cost.

The University of Delaware, meanwhile, reports that an ILC Apollo-era spacesuit used to walk on the moon likely cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to make in the 1960s, which would put the present-day cost well beyond half a million dollars per unit. On top of that, ILC didn't make all of the parts for these suits, meaning the overall costs to NASA were likely substantially higher when factoring in other contractors and their contributions. Insider reports an estimated price of $15 million to $22 million per unit for the spacesuit made in 1974 — and that's not accounting for inflation in the decades since, which would push the price up to around $150 million today.