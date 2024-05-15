Everything To Know About BluePrint Crate Engines

Auto repairs can be hard to estimate, but one component that always costs a lot to fix or replace is your car or truck's engine. When your engine fails, you have a few options. A salvage yard engine may only cost a few hundred dollars and you can probably install it in a weekend if you bribe a couple of friends with some pizza, but you could be installing an engine that has a slew of unknown issues. You could have it rebuilt at a local shop, but you run the risk of being overcharged by a shady mechanic. There are several companies out there, such as Indiana's Jasper Engines and Transmissions, that remanufacture engines to manufacturer's specs and back them with warranties.

If you've been unlucky enough to have to search for engine remanufacturers, you might have come across BluePrint Engines and wondered about the company behind these crate engines. Here is all you need to know about BluePrint Engines before ordering a several-hundred-pound engine on a pallet to be dropped at your garage door.