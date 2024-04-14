Everything To Know About Jasper Remanufactured Engines & Transmissions

Owning and operating a vehicle is an expensive undertaking. According to the AAA, Gasoline currently averages more than $3.50 per gallon in the United States, and NerdWallet lists the average payment for a new car at $738 per month. Buying a used car drops that average by about $200 each month, but repairs for used cars can be expensive and difficult to estimate.

The most expensive breakdowns involve engines and transmissions that fail, requiring them to be rebuilt or replaced. Your options for replacement include a new engine or transmission from the manufacturer, used ones from a salvage yard, or remanufactured assemblies from a company that will ship them to your door or a repair shop of your choosing.

A manufacturer-supplied long block engine can cost $10,000 or more, buying a used engine or transmission is a huge risk even if the yard provides a warranty, and rebuilding isn't as complete a process as remanufacturing. If you decide to look for a remanufactured engine, a quick internet search will likely bring up Jasper Engines and Transmissions near the top of the results page.