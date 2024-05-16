6 Of The Most Famous Fords In Pop Culture

Henry Ford grew up in Wayne County, Michigan with a keen interest in machinery and engineering. He built his first gasoline engine in 1893, a one-cylinder motor that he built on the family's kitchen table in Detroit. A decade later, he founded the Ford Motor Company, where he refined the assembly line process in an effort to make the Model T more affordable. That car eventually sold more than 15 million units during its production run from 1908 through 1927, which lands it among best-selling nameplates ever despite being off the market for more than a century.

Ford's other major successes include the Mustang, which sold 1.5 million units in its first three years despite debuting in 1964 with a relatively wimpy inline six cylinder engine. The F-150 pickup has ranked as the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 41 consecutive years, and the F series as a whole has generated $41 billion in sales for Ford.

With millions of Ford vehicles taking the roadways, it's inevitable that they would find their way into popular culture as well. In the 120-plus years the company has been in business, Ford has seen America's dominant media move from newspapers and radio to television and cinema, and now to internet-based streaming video and virtual reality. Due to their eye-catching designs and recognizable forms, Ford's vehicles have been the stars of television shows and films since those two mediums became popular decades ago.