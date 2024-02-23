Everything Ford Fans Should Know About The 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Ford was founded in 1903, and its first mass-produced car, the Model T, was introduced five years later. That car — and Ford's assembly line process — revolutionized the American auto industry, and by 1923, Ford was estimated to be making more than half of the cars sold in the United States. Ford first used a V8 engine in 1932 in the Model 18, and the outer design of its cars was going through a radical transformation at the time as well. With the move to more powerful engines came the need for a stronger body that could protect passengers in the event of a crash, and customers wanted to know that their investment would hold up to years of use. Cars also began to emerge as a status symbol, and Ford introduced the Deluxe roadster in 1932 as well, with leather seats and door panels and an electric starter.

The 1940 Deluxe Coupe was designed by Eugene "Bob" Gregorie, who also created the 1936 Lincoln Zephyr and 1939 Lincoln Continental. It had chrome headlight trim rings, a hood that resembled the prow of a ship, and red-rimmed hubcaps. It was powered by a 221-cubic-inch flathead V8 that was fed gas via a two-barrel carburetor. Behind the wedge-shaped grille sat two side-by-side radiators and a mechanical fan, and the driver used a column-mounted shifter to move among the three gears.