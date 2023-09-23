Steve McQueen's Love For Racing Might Have Come From His First Car

Steve McQueen's love for racing was evident from his experience with cars as a young stage actor. In an excerpt from the book "My First Car" by Matt Stone, published in Maxim, McQueen talked about the MG TC he found in 1952 while in Columbus, Ohio with a touring production of "Time Out for Ginger."

McQueen had saved up $450, $300 short of the owner's asking price. "I put down $450," he said, "and I told the owner I'd send more money from each overnight stop we made. It was finally delivered to me in Chicago. That's when I asked for a raise and got booted out of the play. So, I jumped into my MG and drove it all the way back to New York."

McQueen said the fragile British sports car was no match for the rough streets of the Big Apple. "I sold it after three axles broke," he said, "and the spokes kept shredding out of those wire wheels. I decided to stick with cycles for a while."