5 Things You Need To Try Before Replacing Your Android Phone

Once you've had your phone for some time, you may notice it starting to slow down or struggle with lag, freezes, and shutdowns. You may even find yourself unable to load apps, or having things crash unexpectedly in the middle of a task. This can be a natural result of cache or temporary files building up, but this problem may also crop up due to an issue with an app or hardware malfunctions. You also may just be running out of storage, and a phone with no storage will struggle to operate normally.

All these things present themselves in similar ways, and they all might make you start thinking of buying a new phone — but it's too early to throw in the towel. Before you decide to shell out money on a brand-new Android phone, there are steps you should take to check if your current phone may have some life in it yet.

A new Android phone can cost upwards of $500, and if you find a plan with cheaper terms, you may get locked into a contract that you can't get out of for years. If you have an Android, there is no reason not to do what you can to get the most life out of it. Here are a few things you can try before you decide to fork over all of that cash on a new one.