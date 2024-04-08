3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself

There's no denying that smartphones have become an essential part of our everyday lives. Whether you use them to keep in touch with family, make company calls, create content, or keep up with finances, there's a good chance that your daily rhythm depends on your mobile device functioning properly. Getting used every day means that, at some point, your phone will be subject to some wear and tear, which will require some professional touch-up.

For many, that means a trip to your nearest repair shop, which can cost a pretty penny, depending on the extent of the damage. But in recent years, phone manufacturers have been more open to allowing buyers to perform simple repairs themselves through the use of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and official repair manuals. While these tools often only aid in fixing the most common phone parts that go bad, and it can be easy to damage the phone if you're inexperienced, making an effort to handle phone fixes on your own comes with several benefits.

Along with the obvious cost benefits, having a repairable phone can aid in sustainability efforts as you'll be less tempted to dispose of your phone, where it will likely sit in a landfill and let loose pollutants. Additionally, you'll be adding to the ever-growing right-to-repair movement, which aims to give consumers the freedom to access and care for their technology independently. With that, here are our picks for three of the best recent Android phones that are easiest to repair based on industry and user reception.