3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself
There's no denying that smartphones have become an essential part of our everyday lives. Whether you use them to keep in touch with family, make company calls, create content, or keep up with finances, there's a good chance that your daily rhythm depends on your mobile device functioning properly. Getting used every day means that, at some point, your phone will be subject to some wear and tear, which will require some professional touch-up.
For many, that means a trip to your nearest repair shop, which can cost a pretty penny, depending on the extent of the damage. But in recent years, phone manufacturers have been more open to allowing buyers to perform simple repairs themselves through the use of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and official repair manuals. While these tools often only aid in fixing the most common phone parts that go bad, and it can be easy to damage the phone if you're inexperienced, making an effort to handle phone fixes on your own comes with several benefits.
Along with the obvious cost benefits, having a repairable phone can aid in sustainability efforts as you'll be less tempted to dispose of your phone, where it will likely sit in a landfill and let loose pollutants. Additionally, you'll be adding to the ever-growing right-to-repair movement, which aims to give consumers the freedom to access and care for their technology independently. With that, here are our picks for three of the best recent Android phones that are easiest to repair based on industry and user reception.
Nokia G22
If what you need out of a smartphone isn't all that complicated, then the Nokia G22 might be for you. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of more advanced smartphones, it also comes with its own set of nifty features that make it a worthwhile device, such as a three-day battery life and sustainable design with its back made of recycled plastics.
It scores especially high in the repairability department. While screen repairs can take a bit more time, its back can be opened without the need for adhesives, and its battery can be easily swapped. HMD Global has teamed with iFixit, which gave the Nokia G22 an eight out of 10 repairability score, to offer a variety of replacement parts and easily accessible guides to allow users more independence in maintaining their devices.
The phone itself is slower than most, as it runs on Android 12 and has only average camera and screen quality. Additionally, it is currently only available in European markets, so U.S. users may have a hard time coming across this one unless HMD can get it across the pond in the near future.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro 8
Released in late 2023, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro 8 are the latest in Google's lineup of innovative smartphones, which started in 2016. The newest Pixel phone improves on the already impressive features present in its predecessors, most notably its enhanced photo and video capabilities thanks to its 50 AMP sensor and increased light sensitivity. Additionally, the Pixel 8 comes equipped with advanced AI features that allow for everything from photo editing to weeding out spam calls, which is sure to influence other smartphone competitors in the near future. These and several other elements have aided the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro 8 in getting high marks across the board.
Another standout feature of this smartphone is its relative ease of fixing without the need for a professional repairperson. iFixit gave the Pixel 8 a 6/10 repairability score and had parts and repair kits available to aid in touching up. Certain features of the Pixel 8, such as its display, selfie camera, and side button cable, can be removed and replaced without needing adhesives. Internal repairs can get tricky, however, given that the placement of the battery and USB-C charge port gets in the way of the logic board.
Fairphone 4 and 5
When it comes to phone brands that are leading the charge on sustainability, Fairphone is second to none. The company aims to disrupt several industry conventions by implementing fairly sourced materials within its supply chain, providing factory workers with sufficient work environments and compensation, and making its phone back covers with recyclable plastics.
But when it comes to repairability, Fairphone is unmatched in its quality. Both the Fairphone 4 and 5 sport a rare 10/10 score on iFixit, and for good reason. Repairing a screen, opening the back, and replacing the battery takes a matter of minutes and requires practically no additional tool use, thanks to Fairphone's modular build and design. Every component within the Fairphone is clearly labeled and not paired to the device, leaving less room for damage to come to the phone. Combine that with the wealth of replacement parts and extensive repair manuals and documents provided by iFixit and Fairphone, and you will have a device you can trust to last for a long time.
While the Fairphone 5 has yet to hit U.S. shelves, the Fairphone 4 made it out West in mid-2023, allowing more of the world to embrace this device and its many innovations. The Fairphone's unprecedented ease, combined with its company's efforts to improve the many pitfalls of this industry, make this a brand more than worth your support.