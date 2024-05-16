8 Of The Smallest Military Tanks Ever Built

Tanks are generally known for being hulking machines of steel, operating as moving fortresses that can withstand a huge amount of damage and deal out carnage to enemy targets. The largest tanks ever built are massive weapons of war that can weigh dozens of tons. It is not unusual for modern main battle tanks to be as heavy as 50 or 60 tons.

Of course, not every tank is quite as huge as that — tanks from years gone by often came in a wider variety of sizes. While main battle tanks offer a combination of speed, armor, and heavy weaponry, tanks from the past often had more specialized roles. Some were light reconnaissance tanks intended to be agile, while others were heavy anti-tank machines that carried large cannons.

These are some of the smallest examples of tracked armored vehicles. They may not have been the most expensive tanks, but they could still pack a punch when needed.