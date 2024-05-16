What Happened To Speedway Races, Do They Still Exist?

Motor racing comes in many different exciting forms. Some are particularly unconventional: The beautiful pastiche that is the 24 Hours of Lemons, for instance, describes itself as "an endurance car racing series on dedicated road courses for $500 cars," held at venues across the U.S. such as MSR Houston and the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The speedways of the world, however, don't always play host to events as unusual as this one. They are frequently — as the title suggests — the home of speedway racing.

A $500 four-wheeled lemon is one type of vehicle, but conventional speedway racing is a bit pickier than that. It's a thrilling motorcycle contest, and a very different prospect to an endurance race. The goal is not to cover a great distance or race for an exhaustion-inducing time, but to complete a set number of typically lightning-fast laps on a very specific type of track. Shaped like an oval, with longer perpendicular straightaways and curved turns to take on either end, there isn't a standard, defined size for the tracks. They measure between approximately 260 and 425 meters (850 and 1394.3 feet) in the UK, and play host to only four riders at a time, but the speed of the event, its point-scoring heat system, the distinct engineering of the bikes, and its evolving worldwide appeal are all factors setting speedway apart.

The sport of speedway does indeed still exist today, and first, we're going to take a closer look at the rules.