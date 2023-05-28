5 Of The Strangest Cars To Ever Race In The Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500, better known as the Indy 500, is one of the most long-standing auto race events in American history, with tradition going back over 100 years. That's really the name of the game, tradition: from the style of cars being driven to the Brickyard track where the race is held every year, right down to the mysterious bottle of milk on the victory lane.

While the race is deeply steeped in tradition, that does not mean tradition dominates every aspect of it. Over the past century of Indy 500 races, brave (and, possibly, slightly mad) engineers have experimented with the idea of the classic open-wheeled racer, breaking the mold in new and interesting ways.

Granted, most of these ideas didn't work, but we still have to commemorate the adventurous spirit that goes into making an off-kilter vehicle, then strapping yourself into it and driving it at high speed.