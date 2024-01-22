10 Race Cars You Probably Had No Idea Competed In NASCAR

The most uniquely American automobile racing also happens to be its most popular, NASCAR. While other forms of racing began with wealthy car owners and early carmakers wanting to prove who has the best and fastest car, NASCAR's roots come from outlaws.

During prohibition, moonshiners started modifying and engine-swapping their cars to haul illicit liquor to the black market. They had to hone their driving skills to outrun the law, and their souped-up cars ensured success. Eventually, a Georgia bootlegger organized a stock car race in 1938 at the Atlanta Speedway, which proved successful and popular. The race continued until World War II interrupted everything, but after the war, the race organizers met to create the National Association For Stock Car Auto Racing.

NASCAR's early days were drastically different from the sport we have today. The first race was held on sand at Daytona Beach. Road courses made up several races and NASCAR hosted multiple classes of vehicles. Initially and for many years, a stock car meant exactly that — a car as it came from the factory. It took decades for the cars to become the sophisticated bespoke race cars built on tube-frame chassis we have today.

While Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Buick have dominated the racing series since its inception, other manufacturers have joined at one time or another, including many from Europe. Some of the entries seem so far out of left field, you probably had no idea they ever raced in NASCAR. Here are 10 of them.