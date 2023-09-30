How Hudson's Twin H-Power Engine Became A NASCAR Legend

When you think of NASCAR champions, Detroit's "Big Three" immediately spring to mind. Ford, Chevy, and Chrysler have all taken turns dominating the banked oval, but in the early 1950s, an unlikely candidate was making a name for itself: Hudson. Founded in 1909 by Joseph Hudson, owner of a chain of department stores, Hudson Motor Car Company was undeniably an innovator. The Hornet cars that participated in NASCAR were aerodynamically styled with a low center of gravity that made for good handling, as well as early unibody construction that resulted in light weight. However, what really sealed the deal in the Hornet's success was its twin H-power inline six-cylinder engine, which embarrassed many V8 engines of the era.

While Hudson dabbled in V8 engines, the humble six-cylinder was really their forte since developing the world's first balanced crankshaft for the format in 1916, which promoted smoother and higher RPM operation. In 1952, a 308 cubic inch "Twin-H" version of the inline-six was hatched, with the twin moniker referring to the engine's dual carburetors, a rarity at the time.

In factory form, the engine was good for 170 horsepower, with up to 210 horsepower available with a series of enhancements clandestinely known as the "7-X modifications." Besides receiving special attention and hand-assembly on the production line, the 7-X engines also benefitted from larger valves, a higher compression ratio, and a bespoke camshaft.

