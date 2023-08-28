How To Stream NASCAR For Free Online
We've had the high-octane, highly fantasized thrills of "Fast X," and the "Gran Turismo" movie is finally here to try a different approach to the video game movie, but that may not be enough to satisfy your racing fever. If you want something more real, less controlled, and less scripted than a big-budget movie, you should check out some real racing. While F1 is mostly a European thing, the USA has NASCAR, the biggest motorsports organization in the country and one of the biggest in the world.
Now that Netflix is set to do for NASCAR what "Drive to Survive" did for F1 with an upcoming docuseries that offers an in-depth look at the drama, the tragedies, and the twists of NASCAR, there's never been a better time to get into the sport. That being said, streaming sports can be a bit complicated, with leagues offering different events on different platforms. Still, there is a way you can stream NASCAR for free; here's how.
'If you ain't fast you're last!'
If you want the closest experience to the real story of "The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (one of Christopher Nolan's favorite comedies), you're going to want to catch up on the latest NASCAR season. Sadly, there isn't just one platform that has access to every single NASCAR race like with MLS. You can check out the full schedule and where each race is broadcast right here.
The races are divided amongst USA Network, Fox Sports Channels FS1 and FS2, FloRacing and Peacock. The only option that offers a free trial are streaming platforms with traditional live TV channels and access to USA Network and Fox Sports. This includes platforms like Sling, Fubo, and YouTubeTV, which offer 7-day free trials for you to get a taste of the racing world. You won't get the whole NASCAR schedule, but it is still a start.