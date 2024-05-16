Sony Declares War On AI Music, But For All The Wrong Reasons

AI companies across the globe, especially the ones working in the music industry, have been blamed for the indiscriminate use of copyrighted work to train their respective AI models. In January 2024, artists rallied against AI engine Stable Diffusion in a class-action suit over stolen art. In October 2023, music label Universal Music Group sued an upstart AI company, Anthropic, over similar accusations. Now, another major music giant, Sony Music, is drawing a line in the sand.

According to the Financial Times, Sony Music, which oversees subsidiaries Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and Sony Music Entertainment (SME), has warned tech companies working in the field of AI not to mine data owned by Sony Music to train their AI models without explicit permission. The company individually contacted 700-odd AI companies — including biggies like Google, Microsoft, and Open AI — intimating them about this development, and Sony also posted a public notice on its website. The interesting part about Sony's declaration is the fact that it encompasses a wide variety of musical artwork, ranging from lyrics and compositions to recordings and images.

In addition to addressing AI companies using musical data to train their respective AI models, Sony Music also sent a notice to popular music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, asking them to adopt protective measures for artists.