6 Harbor Freight Tools Every Dad Will Want To Have This Summer

Summer is almost officially here. With its arrival comes long days spent basking in the sun, neighborhood cookouts with friends and family, and, for dads around the world, a lengthy list of home and garden projects to tackle. Whether you're an avid gardener and home improvement enthusiast, or someone who loathes the idea of battling weeds and fixing cabinets, it's impossible to deny two things: the jobs must be done by someone, and there's a certain level of satisfaction in completing these projects, whether you enjoy them or not.

But just because the jobs need to be done doesn't mean the experience has to be miserable. One of the most effective ways to make a project less odious is to use the proper tools and equipment. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on quality tools for summer tasks. Harbor Freight stocks a vast array of affordable hobby tools and more. The company maintains various in-house tool brands and sells products designed for virtually every type of project, job, and hobby.

Whether you're a dad with a long summer to-do list or a DIY enthusiast with a penchant for budget-friendly tools, Harbor Freight could have a product for you. We searched the website and found six unique tools that may come in handy for summer projects, and we selected items based on things like utility, user reviews, and price. That said, we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six Harbor Freight tools every dad will want to have this summer.