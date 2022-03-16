Study Tests Natural Oils In Place Of Chemical Pesticides For Mosquito Control

Mosquitoes have historically been the most menacing insect, and they've been around for pretty much the entirety of our existence — or, possibly, even longer (via Smithsonian). Even today, nearly 0.7 million people die every year from mosquito-borne diseases, of which malaria alone resulted in 627,000 deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since the industrial revolution, humanity has depended on synthetic insecticides or pesticides like DDT to obliterate the ominous insect, but these chemicals also threaten humans and other animals by entering the food chain. They are also a leading cause of pollution, while mosquitoes have adapted to become resistant to these chemicals.

To redress these issues, scientists have been actively researching organic and eco-friendly alternatives to eliminate the harmful effects on humans and other animals. Plant extracts such as essential oils have gained importance in this research for their antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. In recent research published in the science journal Nature, scientists have studied the efficiency of 32 different essential oils in killing mosquitoes during their larva and adult life stages.