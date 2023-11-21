Roborock's Black Friday Sale Cuts Up To 45% Off Q Revo And S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuums

This content was paid for by Roborock and created by SlashGear.

When it comes to handing over dull household chores to a robot, vacuuming and washing floors arguably brings the biggest time savings to busy homes. Even better if those robot vacuums are part of a Black Friday 2023 deal, like Roborock's S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo models. Whether you've got hard floors, area rugs, or fitted carpets, smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, and wet and dry cleaning modes can handle them all.

With several generations of robot cleaning under its belt, Roborock knows reliable navigation around the home is essential. LIDAR mapping automatically creates floor plans, including support for multiple levels, and both manual and automatic no-go zone placement. That means no worrying about stairs or easy-to-get-stuck spots.

The Reactive Tech system on both the S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo can identify an obstacle before the robot reaches it, meaning no need to tidy up before you set your Roborock loose. Those cleaning routines can be custom scheduled or run individually, either for the whole home or select rooms.