Roborock's Black Friday Sale Cuts Up To 45% Off Q Revo And S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuums
This content was paid for by Roborock and created by SlashGear.
When it comes to handing over dull household chores to a robot, vacuuming and washing floors arguably brings the biggest time savings to busy homes. Even better if those robot vacuums are part of a Black Friday 2023 deal, like Roborock's S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo models. Whether you've got hard floors, area rugs, or fitted carpets, smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, and wet and dry cleaning modes can handle them all.
With several generations of robot cleaning under its belt, Roborock knows reliable navigation around the home is essential. LIDAR mapping automatically creates floor plans, including support for multiple levels, and both manual and automatic no-go zone placement. That means no worrying about stairs or easy-to-get-stuck spots.
The Reactive Tech system on both the S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo can identify an obstacle before the robot reaches it, meaning no need to tidy up before you set your Roborock loose. Those cleaning routines can be custom scheduled or run individually, either for the whole home or select rooms.
The Roborock Q Revo debuts a 5-in-1 Multifunction Dock
For homeowners on a budget, or looking to outfit multiple levels of their home with a dedicated robot each, the Roborock Q Revo could be the perfect fit. The newest addition to the company's mid-range Q-Series, it doesn't sacrifice flexibility or capability, with features like upgraded suction power, mopping for hard floors, and automatic mop maintenance.
The vacuum has a hefty 5,500 Pa of suction power, combined with an all-rubber beater brush. Carpet Boost and Deep Carpet Cleaning modes can automatically detect carpets and rugs, and switch to higher suction power or even repeat areas for maximum effectiveness. For hard floors like tile and vinyl, dual spinning mops can handle dried-on stains like coffee, the Q Revo automatically lifting its wet pads by 7mm when it moves onto carpets and rugs.
Key to the Q Revo experience is the new 5-in-1 Multifunctional Dock that Roborock has developed. As well as automatic dust emptying — with capacity for up to seven weeks of vacuuming — it handles auto mop washing and auto mop drying with warm air, and can refill the Q Revo's water tank with enough fluid for up to 4,305 square feet of cleaning. A detachable base makes periodic dock maintenance straightforward too, and the 5-in-1 Multifunction Dock promises 30% faster charging of the robot-vacuum as well.
Despite these high-end features, the Roborock Q Revo usually retails for just $899.99. For Black Friday 2023 it's even more affordable, with a $220 discount bringing the home robot down to just $679.99 between November 20th and November 30th.
Forget dock cleaning with the Roborock S7 Max Ultra
The Roborock S7 Max Ultra brings its powerful home-care functionality to the top of the company's robot range. For wet cleaning, it uses a combination of high, consistent pressure with a vibration scrubbing system, designed to make quick work of dried-on stains.
When it arrives at carpet, the mop pad is automatically lifted by up to 5mm, and the S7 Max Ultra wields 5,500 Pa of HyperForce suction power and a floating brush design. That means no loss of effectiveness even on uneven floor surfaces, along with Roborock's Deep Carpet Cleaning mode.
The S7 Max Ultra is smart, but so is its docking station. Roborock's RockDock Ultra can empty the robot vacuum's dust bin for up to 7 weeks between manual emptying, and refill the water tank for up to 3,230 square foot of mopping range, but it also automatically washes and dries the S7 Max Ultra, and self-cleans the bottom of the dock itself. Charging speeds are improved by 30%, and the RockDock Ultra can wait until off-peak energy rates for power savings.
While the Roborock S7 Max Ultra usually retails for $1,299.99, for Black Friday 2023 it's down by a hefty 27%. Between November 20th and November 30th, you can get the high-end robot vacuum for just $949.99.