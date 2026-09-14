9 Of The Biggest Refrigerator Recalls In America

Most people check the expiration date on their milk, but how many check whether their fridge itself has been recalled? Not many. Recalls hardly get the same attention as warning labels, and many units stay in kitchens for years after an alert. And it's not because product recalls are rare. Companies have been forced to pull millions of products from shelves, sometimes at enormous financial cost. This may be due to bad wiring, faulty components, poor designs, and even regulatory violations.

Refrigerators are no exception, with recalls including everything from electrical fires to choking and laceration risks. What makes them different from most recalled products is how often we use them. A recalled blender might sit untouched in a cabinet for weeks. A refrigerator runs nonstop, so any defect isn't something you can put off.

On that note, here are some of the biggest refrigerator recalls in the country, covering everything from full-size refrigerators to compact minifridges.