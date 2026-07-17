5 Of The Most Common Problems With Mini Fridges
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Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to buying refrigerators. Some may prioritize the design of the doors or freezer space, while others look for those with special features. Some may exclusively want one from the best major refrigerator brands, while others may have no choice but to make their decision purely based on price. Conversely, there are some aspects to owning a refrigerator that some people may begrudge more than others. However, the most common problems with the appliance can transcend brands and models and personal preferences. This same logic applies to full-size refrigerators and smaller mini models.
Even if you don't live in a dorm or have an office, a mini fridge may feel right at home in your home. For one thing, it's one of the most useful appliances to add to your garage, but it can also be used to keep medicine, makeup, and skincare products cool and fresh. Others may use them as additional storage for meal prepping, hobby cooking, and baking. Whatever the reason may be, there are some problems you may come across when owning a mini fridge that are hard to avoid, based on how often owners complain about them. Many of these most frequent issues transcend brands and even the type of mini fridge, including those that use compressors or thermoelectric methods to keep items cool.
Here are five of the most common problems with mini fridges, based on researching professional and expert reviews, owner experience, and product recalls. More information on how these common problems were identified can be found at the end of this list.
Excessive noise
Mini fridges may be smaller than traditional refrigerators, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're any quieter. In some cases, they may even run louder. Typically, fridges use compressors to pressurize gases in order to draw heat from the refrigerator and keep the interior cool. These compressors can get pretty loud with some models, which seems to be particularly common with smaller fridges. The two Frigidaire models included on Consumer Reports' list of rated mini fridges both score poorly in the category. (I own one of these models, and can attest to the excessive volume.)
Even the highest-rated models on CR's list of lab-tested and owner-reviewed mini fridges suffer from the issue. While not scoring quite as low as the Frigidaire models in the category, the Danby DAR044A4BDD-6 and Insignia NS-CF26BK9 have middling ratings when it comes to operational noise. For what it's worth, Consumer Reports still recommends the Danby, which gets high marks for performance and energy efficiency.
The noise problem also affects thermoelectric mini fridges, which are even smaller than more traditional compressor types. Some of these fridges are small enough that they can even run on a USB power supply. While USB fridges can be useful for certain applications, like keeping skincare or nearby water bottles cool, the Frigidaire 4L Personal Cooler Mini Fridge has multiple complaints from Walmart shoppers regarding its noise levels. These include at least two 1-star reviews that describe the sounds of the refrigerator as "awful" and "crazy," with one user adding that it would "make such loud, insane noises we thought it was gonna blow."
Faulty electrical components
Some mini fridge models have suffered from faulty electrical components, which can create fire hazards so dangerous that product recalls need to be initiated. This includes models from AstroAI and the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge. It's not a rare issue, either. In 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of 634,000 mini fridges from Curtis International. The recall affected various models with Frigidaire branding that were sold at popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
The AstroAI and Paris Hilton recalls involved electrical switches that could short-circuit, while the Curtis International recall involved internal components that could short-circuit and ignite surrounding plastic housing. Another 330,000 units were recalled less than a year later.
This newer recall, which brought the total to nearly one million appliances, involved the Frigidaire EFMIS121, a thermoelectric model that could hold up to six cans of soda or other beverages. This type of compact mini fridge, like electric coolers with compressors, is popular for its low cost and convenience. The EFMIS121 was sold at Target, another huge retail chain, making the issue a nationwide hazard. At least six units of the Frigidaire EFMIS121 reportedly caught fire, in addition to the more than 26 documented instances of Curtis International mini fridges burning, melting, igniting, sparking, smoking, or overheating. Reported property damages for the latter were over $700,000 total.
Excessive frost
Excessive frost has been noted as a common problem for mini fridges across the board by YouTube reviewers of appliances like PureReviews. You may have encountered frost in your full-size refrigerators as well — it's the buildup of flaky ice that can become pretty hard, dense, and tough to remove without fully defrosting the appliance. This ice buildup is a problem for a number of reasons. For one thing, it takes up valuable space, which is especially a concern with mini fridges, where freezer space is particularly limited.
Frost that forms on evaporator coils poses even more of a problem because it can block the transfer of heat, which makes the compressor run longer to keep the fridge cool. Not only is this less efficient and increases energy use (and your energy bill), but it also wears down the compressor over time. Coils that aren't completely blocked by frost can also lead to uneven cooling and temperature instability. Frost of this nature was cited as an issue in a 2-star review of the Frigidaire 4L Retro Mini Fridge, with the owner saying that, despite keeping the appliance well-ventilated, they had to chip off the frost on a daily basis.
Unlike some other common problems with mini fridges, frost is fairly preventable. PureReviews cites the issue in an otherwise positive review of the Frostorm 3.2 cubic-foot model, which includes a scraper you can use to remove frost before it has a chance to build up to serious levels. When possible, you can also defrost your mini fridge and let the frost melt away. Anything kept inside it can be temporarily relocated to your main fridge during this process.
Short lifespans
There are many different mini fridge types and models out there, which is why the range of how long you can expect one to last is pretty wide. The average mini fridge may last between five and 15 years. However, one of the most commonly cited problems in mixed and negative reviews of mini fridges concerns even shorter lifespans, which has the owners of these appliances questioning if they were worth the money spent on them. Some also warn other potential buyers against getting them for this reason, such as a Redditor who recommends getting a cheap basic full-size fridge over any mini option because they don't last long enough for "regular household use."
One of the main reasons a mini fridge will die early on you is that its compressor — the part of the appliance that removes the heat — wears out too soon. This can happen when the fridge works too hard to keep its contents cool, the same way an unhealthy person's heart gives out from pumping too hard for too long. A compressor can be overworked, keeping the fridge cool if cold air is constantly escaping, which is what happens when the rubber seal that keeps the door tightly shut is poorly made. In its review of the Frostorm 3.2 cubic-foot mini fridge, YouTube reviewer PureReviews notes that cheap rubber gaskets are a hallmark sign of "trash" mini fridges.
However, the lifespan of a mini fridge can be shortened by user error as well. Often, leaving the door of a refrigerator open or running it at a colder temperature than needed will wear down a compressor in much the same way as poor insulation from the manufacturer will. Lack of maintenance, including clearing dust and frost off the coils, will have the same effect.
Too small
It might seem like a case of "well, what did you expect?" when someone complains that a mini fridge is too small. After all, if you need more space, why not buy a full-size refrigerator? But size is actually one of the most common problems you'll find people complain of when it comes to their mini fridges. This is often a case of unclear or intentionally vague marketing, with users expecting their new mini fridge to be larger than what they end up getting. A "6-can" fridge may indeed fit six cans of soda, but only if you stack them in a very specific manner.
Full-size fridges may be too large and out of place in a college dorm room or small office, and they may use too much power to justify constant use if you don't need that much storage. When you do need a mini fridge, you want one that's small enough to solve these issues but can still hold what you typically need. Conversely, some mini fridges just aren't for you if you're feeding a whole household. As one Redditor puts it, a typical mini fridge "is big enough to store 2 weeks of groceries for 2 people. It only becomes problematic when you cook meals for 4 people with leftovers."
Others are even more conservative and say the appliance is "too small for a week's worth of meals, plus fresh veggies, etc." Another owner remarks that smaller volumes also make it hard to keep a fridge organized for convenience. YouTuber Candid Clara shows how difficult it is to fit six cans in an Artethys Mini Fridge, which required removing its inner shelves. The video reviewer also showed that a single water bottle won't fit because it's too tall.
How these problems with mini fridges were identified
To identify common issues with mini fridges, several firsthand sources were used, including owners discussing their own experiences on Reddit and customer reviews. These user reviews came from retail websites selling mini fridges. For example, 1-star and 2-star reviews were cited for the Frigidaire 4L Personal Cooler Mini Fridge, which had over 1,600 user ratings total, with a handful of issues mentioned by multiple disgruntled customers. My own personal experience with mini fridges, including the Frigidaire EFR376, also helped inform the problems commonly mentioned by others, though it wasn't used as a primary source since I'm a sample size of one.
Additionally, the opinions of professional and expert appliance reviewers were taken into account, including popular YouTube channels Candid Clara and PureReviews, which each have thousands or tens of thousands of subscribers. Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that combines owner surveys and lab testing to carefully rank and rate products, was also used to determine the weak points of various mini fridge models. Because they affect thousands or hundreds of thousands of mini fridges, major product recalls were also researched and taken into account when compiling this list. Mini fridges from any brand were included in the research, as were both compressor and thermoelectric types, as well as traditional and USB-powered models.