5 Of The Most Common Problems With Mini Fridges

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Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to buying refrigerators. Some may prioritize the design of the doors or freezer space, while others look for those with special features. Some may exclusively want one from the best major refrigerator brands, while others may have no choice but to make their decision purely based on price. Conversely, there are some aspects to owning a refrigerator that some people may begrudge more than others. However, the most common problems with the appliance can transcend brands and models and personal preferences. This same logic applies to full-size refrigerators and smaller mini models.

Even if you don't live in a dorm or have an office, a mini fridge may feel right at home in your home. For one thing, it's one of the most useful appliances to add to your garage, but it can also be used to keep medicine, makeup, and skincare products cool and fresh. Others may use them as additional storage for meal prepping, hobby cooking, and baking. Whatever the reason may be, there are some problems you may come across when owning a mini fridge that are hard to avoid, based on how often owners complain about them. Many of these most frequent issues transcend brands and even the type of mini fridge, including those that use compressors or thermoelectric methods to keep items cool.

Here are five of the most common problems with mini fridges, based on researching professional and expert reviews, owner experience, and product recalls. More information on how these common problems were identified can be found at the end of this list.