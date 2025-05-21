Do USB Fridges Actually Work Or Are They Just Useless Gadgets? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it may look like a fridge and be marketed as a "fridge", USB fridges aren't exactly fridges. Although they are touted as more eco-friendly options because they don't use freon, they're usually small, have limited storage space, and don't always operate at the same standard temperature as regular refrigerators that are fully plugged into a DC power outlet. In addition, they often cool relative to the ambient temperature, which means the internal temperature can fluctuate dramatically.

Because of this, it may be easier to think of it as a slightly fancier electric cooler. That said, it is still a cute way to have a beer that is reasonably cold at the end of a long work day, right on your work desk. Alternatively, it can be a convenient solution to keeping certain makeup or skin care products from expiring faster or having makeup tools that are better used cold ready to go. Not to mention, it's a great backup option if you have any medication that needs to be kept within a certain temperature range during a blackout, as it can be hooked up to power hubs. And since some USB fridges can be used via 12V car plugs, they can also be useful in keeping snacks cool while you're on a road trip with your friends. But, if you're curious about what buyers actually use it for and what people love or hate about it, here is what owners of popular USB fridges have to say.

