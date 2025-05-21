Do USB Fridges Actually Work Or Are They Just Useless Gadgets? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While it may look like a fridge and be marketed as a "fridge", USB fridges aren't exactly fridges. Although they are touted as more eco-friendly options because they don't use freon, they're usually small, have limited storage space, and don't always operate at the same standard temperature as regular refrigerators that are fully plugged into a DC power outlet. In addition, they often cool relative to the ambient temperature, which means the internal temperature can fluctuate dramatically.
Because of this, it may be easier to think of it as a slightly fancier electric cooler. That said, it is still a cute way to have a beer that is reasonably cold at the end of a long work day, right on your work desk. Alternatively, it can be a convenient solution to keeping certain makeup or skin care products from expiring faster or having makeup tools that are better used cold ready to go. Not to mention, it's a great backup option if you have any medication that needs to be kept within a certain temperature range during a blackout, as it can be hooked up to power hubs. And since some USB fridges can be used via 12V car plugs, they can also be useful in keeping snacks cool while you're on a road trip with your friends. But, if you're curious about what buyers actually use it for and what people love or hate about it, here is what owners of popular USB fridges have to say.
Do buyers of USB Fridges think they're worth it?
On Amazon, one of the most popular USB fridge options is the Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Cooler Fridge. Considering that Frigidaire is a famous brand known for actual refrigerators, it comes as no surprise that their USB-powered one holds an average rating of 4.2 stars from more than 3,000 people. Depending on your preference, it can be plugged either via a 12V car adaptor or straight into a 120V wall outlet. Despite only holding up to 6 beer cans, many people love it and mention using it at their bedside to keep water bottles cool through the night or on their makeup table to hold skin care items. With prices that start at $37.79, it also helps that, apart from its cooling capabilities, Frigidaire added a Bluetooth speaker.
On the other hand, another frequently bought USB fridge on Amazon, the Cooluli Mini Fridge, is also generally well-reviewed. Priced a little under $50, more than 4,800 people think it's worth rating around 4.3 stars. However, what sets it apart from other USB fridges is that it has a warming function as well. While many people praise how quiet it is, a user did raise a concern that its door would swing open in the middle of turning while driving. And on an important note, one reviewer, who is diabetic, had cautioned anyone from keeping important medication in it after having it fail after a little over a year of use.
Should you get a USB Fridge?
If you're wondering if USB fridges are worth your money, the answer is that it depends on what and where you're planning to use them. One key detail to note is that Frigidaire mentions its USB fridge's average temperature may fluctuate depending on its surroundings, citing that it is designed to chill 26 to 28 degrees Fahrenheit below it. This means that on a particularly hot day or location, its USB fridge may fall below the ideal fridge temperature, which Currys shares is about 38 degrees Fahrenheit on average. For extended periods, this could mean spoilage for things like food or medication. Because of this, if it's just a temporary space for something you want to keep at a relatively cooler temperature for a few hours or for items that aren't so delicate, then it's probably good enough. But if you need to keep perishable items for long periods, you might be better off buying a proper refrigerator instead.
As for being a cooler alternative, there are plenty of compact electric cooler options on the market that may be a better bang for your buck, especially if you plan to bring it in your car or to a camping site. Unlike USB fridges, electric coolers are designed for portability, which means they'll have everything from latches, handles, to wheels and ways to open them from the top. Not to mention, there are electric coolers with a much larger storage space, which can fit more items.