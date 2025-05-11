Who Makes RCA TVs And Where Are They Built?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, some of the more recognizable names when it comes to TVs are brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Hisense. While there are still RCA televisions you can buy today, it's not as ubiquitous as the most popular major TV brands on the market. This is interesting, as there are few companies more important than RCA when it comes to television's place in culture and consumer technology. Among other notable achievements, for instance, RCA was instrumental in the development of NTSC standards for color TV — one of the most important advancements in TV history.

RCA actually predates television — the initials stand for Radio Corporation of America, which was formed in 1919. Technically, the history of the company goes even further back in time than this, as RCA was created during the reorganization of Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America, founded by Guglielmo Marconi. As the name of his company implies, Marconi invented the form of wireless communication that became quickly adopted around the world and helped usher in the modern 20th century: radio. In the 1920s, RCA and General Electric formed the broadcast radio company NBC, which is still around today, airing shows like "Law & Order" and "Saturday Night Live." RCA also played a role in other important innovations, like mainframe computers, color video, and the high-res cameras used by NASA to photograph the Moon.

As with many corporations, RCA has broken up into smaller companies and changed owners more than once, making its current lineage somewhat convoluted. The brand trademark "RCA" still has a lot of cachet in the consumer electronics market, though, and has been passed around between multiple companies. It is currently licensed by multinational corporation Curtis International, LTD, which still sells RCA televisions today.