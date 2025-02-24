10 Cool Gadgets That Will Change The Way You Watch TV
While it's always a good idea to keep yourself active during the day, there's nothing wrong with lazing around and watching your favorite TV shows when it's time to relax. With the gadgets available these days, there has never been a better time to be a couch potato. One might say that with the right equipment, you might even be better off staying at home than going to the movie theater. Okay, maybe not — you can't beat going out to the movies, but you can get pretty close. Being entertained in your living room is certainly a whole lot more convenient.
Watching the small screen at home can also include taking in the game, blasting your favorite music videos, or watching the countless high-quality shows available these days — it's not just about movies. You need comfort, snacks, convenience, and exceptional audio and visuals. Many gadgets can provide these without draining your wallet, while others may set you back a small fortune. It all depends on your budget, and how much you want to elevate the experience.
Maybe you're happy just having a remote you can find without searching between cushions and under pillows, or maybe you're striving for the finest picture and sound quality you can get. Maybe you want an alternative to a television entirely, to allow for watching your shows in a variety of locations. Whatever you need, plenty of technology out there can change the way you watch TV forever.
Roku Ultra
With cinema-grade visuals, seamless streaming, and intuitive controls that take the hassle out of TV watching, the Roku Ultra doesn't just play content; it optimizes it. 30% faster than previous Roku players, and with support for Wi-Fi 6 and ethernet connectivity, performance improvement is evident even when streaming in 4K on a busy network. In addition to support for high-resolution TVs, this streaming device also offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for lifelike visuals of detail and color. In addition, its support for Dolby Atmos delivers spatial audio effects to enrich every movie or show that supports it.
SlashGear noted all of this when examining the differences between the Ultra and the Roku Streambar. We also noted that if you want a compact all-in-one audio and streaming solution, the Streambar might be the better choice. However, superior HDR support, faster performance, and better connectivity give the Roku Ultra the edge. Furthermore, it doesn't have complex menus to find your way through, just content-first navigation with quick app access. There's also support for over 400 free television channels, as well as more advanced features, such as what could be the ultimate smart remote. It features backlit buttons, a lost remote finder function, and hands-free voice control. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay/HomeKit, and its Bluetooth support lets you pair with headphones for private late-night viewing when everyone else is fast asleep.
Samsung Q990D 11.1.4 Soundbar
For true cinematic sound without the complexity of a wired setup, the Samsung Q990D 11.1.4 Soundbar is a game-changer when it comes to watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. The wireless system features no less than 22 speakers designed for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. The main soundbar unit delivers clear dialogue and the primary stereo sound, while side-firing speakers on the left and right expand the audio into a wider soundstage. Upfiring speakers provide height effects for Dolby Atmos/DTS:X overhead sound while the two rear units have side- and up-firing speakers to create true rear-channel audio and overhead realism. The lineup is complete with the addition of a large driver with a downward-firing woofer for deep, resonating low frequencies. The bass is punchy, but still refined, and avoids the overpowering issues of previous models.This complete setup delivers actual spatial audio movement, making the Samsung Q990D a true surround system as opposed to a virtual one.
However, the experts at TechRadar mention in their review that while the four up-firing speakers deliver real Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC, wireless Dolby Atmos is only available on Samsung TVs and is compressed, which means lower quality than a wired connection. Therefore, an HDMI eARC cable is required to get the full Dolby Atmos experience on any TV. That said, the tech website was impressed with the soundbar's gaming performance. With HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz pass-through, VRR, and an ultra-low 9.2 ms input lag, the Q990D adds next-gen gaming to its arsenal as well as truly immersive TV audio.
Sony Bravia XR A95K
Sony ranks very highly among the major television brands. In 2024, SlashGear listed the Sony Bravia XR A95K as one of the most advanced TVs available, and this opinion still holds strong. OLEDs offer a tremendous viewing experience. Perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios mean outstanding picture quality, especially when you consider the detail they produce in dark scenes. Colors are accurate and true to life, and these sets are also usually thinner, more energy efficient, and offer excellent viewing angles. The latter is highly beneficial when you have the neighbors sitting across your living room for the big game or when the whole family is enjoying movie night.
In fact, the Sony Bravia XR A95K utilizes QD-OLED technology, which is a step up from regular OLED TVs. QD-OLEDs have a brighter display and an even broader range of colors. The A95K scores incredibly highly in color performance, with bright, vivid hues and near-perfect HDR accuracy, especially when watching in Dolby Vision. Movies look more lifelike, while the 4K upscaling makes lower-resolution content appear close to native 4K. Additionally, Acoustic Surface Audio+ effectively turns the screen into a speaker, and it delivers sound quality that surpasses most TVs.
The A95K is available with 55- and 65-inch displays, but if you want to take it up a notch, the Sony Bravia XR A95L is the blockbuster sequel. It retains the core strengths of the A95K but takes peak brightness to a new level and is available as a 77-inch display. The A95L is also one 2024's best TVs according to Consumer Reports.
Xgimi Horizon Ultra
Whether watching sports, movies, or shows, the giant screen a projector provides can fill your field of vision and make the content you're watching more engaging. And a portable projector lets you move what you're watching from room to room, or even outside, depending on where movie night is taking place. The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of SlashGear's favorites. It's the world's first 4K long-throw projector to feature Dolby Vision and its unique LED/laser hybrid system achieves excellent color accuracy and brightness.
It also supports Dolby Audio, and the 12W Harman Kardon speakers are surprisingly powerful. You may still want to kit your home theater out with a proper sound system, but the built-in speakers are definitely usable. Setup is a cinch, too. Focus is automatic, as is keystone correction and screen alignment. It even adjusts the screen size to avoid obstacles on the wall, like a clock or picture frame, and it can adapt its color output to blend with your wall color.
However, while the Horizon Ultra's lumen output is plenty for most situations, it may not be bright enough for afternoons when outdoors. If you're having the neighbors around for the big afternoon game or having a Saturday matinee with the kids in the yard, you'll need something brighter. The BenQ LK936ST ticks all the boxes. It is pricey, but with a 200-inch 4K projection from just six feet, 5100 ANSI lumens, and a 240Hz refresh rate in Full HD, motion is perfectly fluid, and the picture is sharp and bright even on sunny days.
Xreal Air 2 AR glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses is one of many movie gadgets to have come true. While today's AR efforts may not quite have reached Tony Stark-sophistication levels, some models could change the way you watch TV. One such is the Xreal Air 2. While SlashGear's review of the glasses revealed flaws, our reviewer didn't hold back in praise of the picture quality. With a 1080p Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, visuals are sharp and colorful, and you can watch your content on a giant 385-inch virtual screen.
However, for a virtual display this size, you'll need to invest in the Xreal Beam Pro. Without this device, you'll have a viewable area of 130 inches. The Beam does add to the cost, but there is a bundle available for a few savings, and the accessory also allows for wireless connections and various modes to adjust how content is displayed. In Smooth Follow mode, the virtual screen follows your head movements; perfect for lying down on the couch. Body Anchor mode keeps the display fixed, while Sideview lets you see the real world around you while whatever you are watching is placed in the corner.
The glasses are lightweight at 2.5 ounces, and equipped with zero-pressure nose pads for long term binge-watching comfort. Additionally, setup is easy; just connect to your device, and off they go. However, one thing for iPhone users to take note of is that the Xreal Air 2 AR glasses are incompatible with iPhone 14 and earlier. That is unless you invest in the Beam.
Philips Hue Play Light Bar
With the right hardware, the Philips Hue Play Light Bar produces lighting that changes dynamically in response to your screen. It extends the color onto the wall, creating an expansive experience, and you can position it horizontally or vertically via the plastic stand or wall-mounting adhesive pads. It's just 10 inches long and shaped like a small baguette, and you can set up a few together for amplified dynamic effects. You can place them behind, above, or around your TV for full control over your setup, and unlike camera-based lighting, color reproduction is precise and lag-free.
However, you'll need a Hue Bridge and the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to unlock the light bar's full functionality. Without these, it will still work as a standard smart light, but it won't synchronize with what's happening on-screen. The Hue Bridge acts as the central hub for up to 50 Hue lights and enables entertainment syncing via the Hue Sync app. It also supports custom schedules, motion sensor triggers, and adaptive lighting based on the time of day or activity. The Sync Box, on the other hand, allows the lights to mirror the exact colors on your display in real-time, but it only works with HDMI-connected devices, meaning content from built-in smart TV apps won't sync unless played through an external HDMI source. Despite these complications, if you do make the investment, you will get one of the best screen-matching setups available.
Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
No movie night is complete without popcorn. The best thing about popcorn, other than its moreish flavor, is the fact that it is a healthy snack — at least, as long as it's not store-bought microwave popcorn, which often contains high saturated fat, excess sodium, and chemical-lined bags. You may also be exposing yourself to the wheezy, coughy "popcorn lung" that artificial butter flavoring can cause.
The Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper provides healthier, fresher popcorn for your movie nights and binge-watching sessions in minutes. Instead of stuffing artificial flavors in your face and dealing with greasy bags, you get actual popcorn with better taste. The device requires plain popcorn kernels, which you can buy in most grocery stores; then just pour them into the lid and pop the popcorn popper into the microwave. You have complete control over the amount of seasoning you wish to add, and you can even pop in a pat of butter into the warm lid and tiny holes ensure it distributes evenly.
The final product is light and fluffy, and Food & Wine insists that there is an absence of the "weird artificial butter aftertaste" you'd get from the bag. Additionally, the borosilicate glass is tough, easy to clean, and doesn't absorb odors.The absence of disposable popcorn bags is also not only more eco-friendly; it means there is less cleanup for you. So grab your bowl, put your feet up, point the remote, and enjoy the night's movie.
Cooluli Mini Fridge
For easy access to cold drinks (or warm snacks, depending on how you set it up), the Cooluli Mini Fridge is an excellent addition if you want to cut out kitchen trips during the big game or binge-watching sessions. Cold beers and sodas are within arm's reach, and its quiet operation ensures there are no distractions during your TV time. It's compact enough to sit on a stand or couch-side table, and its portable design makes it easy to transport between man cave and living room or bedroom and kitchen.
It has a low power draw of 33.9W when cooling your drinks or 29.7W when keeping your snacks warm, although it does run continuously with no auto-shut-off. However, it may be best to choose whether you want the fridge for cooling or keeping warm because, as temperature changes can take a long time. In GearLab's testing, the fridge could take over 20 hours to switch from warm to cool and almost 10 hours more to switch back again. However, if you choose to keep it in cooling mode, you'll have easy access to cold drinks without breaking your TV focus.
SofaBaton X1S
A simple device to take the frustration out of TV watching is a universal remote control. If you don't already have one, it will eliminate the need to juggle separate remotes for your television, soundbar, streaming device, and so on. With the SofaBaton X1S, you can even customize it to perform several actions at once with a single command. For example, you can set up a "Movie Night" routine that turns on your set, adjusts the sound system, and switches your streaming device to the correct input with a single button press.
The SofaBaton X1S can replace up to 60 remotes, and supports infrared, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi devices. Setup is relatively simple, with intuitive in-app instructions and a design that maximizes convenience. Menus on the sharp OLED screen are easy to navigate thanks to the responsive scroll wheel, and the backlit buttons are ideal for darkened rooms during movie night. They don't distract either, as they turn off automatically when you put the remote down.
All the buttons on the remote serve a purpose, meaning there aren't any of those "I wonder what this does" buttons that invariably do nothing. This keeps the interface uncluttered and straightforward. However, despite marketing claims to the contrary, smart home integration is limited. While it does support Alexa and Google Assistant, voice control is limited to launching activities, such as "Watch Netflix." There's a reason the ever-reliable Tom's Guide calls it "the best universal remote since Logitech discontinued its Harmony remotes."
Valencia Tuscany Console Edition Theater Seating
Nobody likes to be uncomfortable when watching TV. However, while most people would usually settle for the comfort of a regular couch or armchair, there's something way more awesome. Be warned: Once you've tried the luxury of home theater seating, it will be hard to go back to your beaten-up, old La-Z-Boy.
The Valencia Tuscany Console Edition Theater Seating will have you melting in and kicking back while you indulge in your blockbusters. You may even have trouble pulling yourself away when it's time to go to bed. It's pricey, but with the luxurious feel of top-grain Nappa leather with stylish diamond stitching, motorized lumbar support that adjusts to your spine, and an adjustable powered headrest, you may find it worth the cost. Whatever you're watching may even take a back seat while you enjoy the pampering this couch offers.
It's a three-seater, although when the middle seat is not occupied, you can make use of the drop-down console that has a table for your popcorn, cup holders for your drinks, a reading light, and a power outlet with two regular electrical outlets and two USB ports for charging. There's also a motorized recline to help you find the optimal comfort, while the armrests have hidden storage space for remotes and whatever else usually clutters your couch. These armrests have additional cupholders, but these ones have colorful LEDs that help you see where your drink is during darkened movie nights, while the base also has ambient lighting to enhance the atmosphere.