Is It Cheaper To Repair Or Replace Your Refrigerator?

It can be a real inconvenience when an appliance goes on the fritz. Depending on which machine isn't working, it may mean a trip to the laundromat, hand-washing dishes for a few days, or quickly loading food into coolers so it doesn't spoil. If you rent, you can call your landlord to deal with the problem, but if you own the appliance, it's up to you to decide if it requires a repair or a replacement.

It's not always an easy decision to make. Both can take time — you may have to wait for an opening in a repair person's schedule, while selecting and ordering a new appliance can be time-consuming, and then you have to wait for delivery. The decision on whether you should repair or replace a fridge that's on the fritz depends on a number of factors. If it's under warranty, you should definitely inquire about a repair first. Also, check to see if there's been a recall that could make the repair free of charge.

If you're on the hook for the bill, compare the cost of repairing the refrigerator with the cost of replacing it. Repairing your refrigerator is often cheaper than replacing it, but you have to ask yourself if it's worth it. The 50% rule for appliance repair says that if the fix will cost less than half the price of replacing your refrigerator, it's probably worth fixing. For example, if you'd typically spend $1,200 on a new refrigerator and repairing your current one will cost less than $600, a repair makes sense. Of course, there are other factors you should consider before signing on the dotted line.