Is It Cheaper To Repair Or Replace Your Refrigerator?
It can be a real inconvenience when an appliance goes on the fritz. Depending on which machine isn't working, it may mean a trip to the laundromat, hand-washing dishes for a few days, or quickly loading food into coolers so it doesn't spoil. If you rent, you can call your landlord to deal with the problem, but if you own the appliance, it's up to you to decide if it requires a repair or a replacement.
It's not always an easy decision to make. Both can take time — you may have to wait for an opening in a repair person's schedule, while selecting and ordering a new appliance can be time-consuming, and then you have to wait for delivery. The decision on whether you should repair or replace a fridge that's on the fritz depends on a number of factors. If it's under warranty, you should definitely inquire about a repair first. Also, check to see if there's been a recall that could make the repair free of charge.
If you're on the hook for the bill, compare the cost of repairing the refrigerator with the cost of replacing it. Repairing your refrigerator is often cheaper than replacing it, but you have to ask yourself if it's worth it. The 50% rule for appliance repair says that if the fix will cost less than half the price of replacing your refrigerator, it's probably worth fixing. For example, if you'd typically spend $1,200 on a new refrigerator and repairing your current one will cost less than $600, a repair makes sense. Of course, there are other factors you should consider before signing on the dotted line.
Typical repairs and factors you should consider
According to Angi, an online resource that helps connect homeowners with local service providers, the average life span for a refrigerator is 8 to 10 years, though some models may run much longer. Compressors, thermostats, and ice makers are the most common refrigerator repairs. Repairing a compressor is typically an expensive fix and can cost $800 or more. An ice maker alone may cost between $100 and $300 to repair, and a thermostat typically costs up to $250. Other common repairs include door seals, water dispensers, and fan motors.
The type of refrigerator you have may also impact the cost of repair. Standard top-freezer refrigerators tend to cost less, while built-in and French door models often cost more. Materials and size also make a difference. Larger fridges have more expensive repairs, and stainless steel also increases the cost.
Unless you've been trained in repairing appliances, it's not typically recommended that you attempt to repair your refrigerator by yourself. Refrigerators use water, electricity, and refrigerant, and pose a safety risk if you don't know what you're doing. Additionally, if you cause damage, you may void an existing warranty. However, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can take before calling in the experts. Be sure the temperature dials didn't get reset, and check to see if anything is interfering with the door seals. You can also check the condenser coils for dust and vacuum them out if necessary. Ultimately, if you call in an expert and the cost seems exorbitant, it may make more sense to simply purchase a new refrigerator.