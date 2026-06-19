What Is Commonly The Most Expensive Thing To Fix On A Refrigerator?

Your refrigerator is probably one of the most important appliances in your home, so when it starts leaking water, runs a little warm, or just doesn't work the way it should, contacting a repair service is often the best solution for a fast fix. However, not all repairs cost the same, and if you need to replace the compressor, brace yourself: The bill is probably going to be big.

Repairing a compressor could run you as little as a few hundred bucks or as much as $1,000 (or even more), depending on the brand and the cost of labor. Compressor repair or replacement is pricey because it's an expensive part, and a vital component of the unit. Without it, your fridge would not stay cold because there would be no way for refrigerant to circulate through it. Because related components can also need replacing along with the compressor, your cost could be even higher than expected.

When it comes to the labor, you're paying a high cost because the compressor is part of the fridge's sealed system. This means it takes a skilled EPA-certified technician to handle refrigerant and complete the work, just as it would with some home improvement projects. Plus, adding refrigerant can also increase labor time and overall cost. In the end, this is usually a complex repair that a casual DIYer without experience should not typically handle.