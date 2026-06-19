What Is Commonly The Most Expensive Thing To Fix On A Refrigerator?
Your refrigerator is probably one of the most important appliances in your home, so when it starts leaking water, runs a little warm, or just doesn't work the way it should, contacting a repair service is often the best solution for a fast fix. However, not all repairs cost the same, and if you need to replace the compressor, brace yourself: The bill is probably going to be big.
Repairing a compressor could run you as little as a few hundred bucks or as much as $1,000 (or even more), depending on the brand and the cost of labor. Compressor repair or replacement is pricey because it's an expensive part, and a vital component of the unit. Without it, your fridge would not stay cold because there would be no way for refrigerant to circulate through it. Because related components can also need replacing along with the compressor, your cost could be even higher than expected.
When it comes to the labor, you're paying a high cost because the compressor is part of the fridge's sealed system. This means it takes a skilled EPA-certified technician to handle refrigerant and complete the work, just as it would with some home improvement projects. Plus, adding refrigerant can also increase labor time and overall cost. In the end, this is usually a complex repair that a casual DIYer without experience should not typically handle.
Compressor troubleshooting and maintenance
If you're thinking about buying a new compressor for your refrigerator and using a repair service to install it, do your homework first. The new part must meet the exact specifications of your refrigerator, as outlined by the manufacturer. You will also want to confirm with the technician that your part can be used, as some repair services may not install customer-supplied parts or even guarantee their work if they do use it. The warranty for such replacement work performed may be affected as well.
Getting a new compressor may also not fix your problems, if your refrigerator's motherboard is failing. The motherboard, or control board, is another important component, and repairing or replacing it can cost as much as $800 or more. The cost can vary, especially if you own a major smart fridge brand. A faulty motherboard could be the reason your refrigerator suddenly stops cooling instead of the compressor, so be sure you know what needs replacing before you spend the money.
To help ensure the compressor doesn't fail before it's supposed to, keep the condenser coils free from dust and debris. Too much buildup can force the refrigerator to work harder than it should, which puts additional strain on the compressor over time. It's also important to keep proper airflow inside the fridge by not blocking the vents, or even overloading the shelves. Otherwise, the compressor may run longer and more often than it needs to. Before doing any cleaning, consult the owner's manual for general maintenance and safety tips.