Is Your Refrigerator Leaking Water? Here's What To Look For & How To Stop It

Refrigerators do not last forever, and a leaking fridge can cause real panic in your kitchen, especially if you're not experienced at identifying the problem. Your first instinct can be to contact a repair technician, which might be the right move in the end. But before you make the call, there are a few things you can try to resolve the issue yourself.

A refrigerator water leak is frequently caused by a blocked defrost drain. When this drain gets clogged, water can build up inside and eventually leak onto the floor or even through the door seal. Depending on the model, the drain can be located at the bottom of the freezer or on the ceiling between the fridge and freezer. The leak could also be caused by loose or damaged internal connections, and sometimes, it can come from a poorly installed or damaged water filter. The fridge's icemaker system could also be the source of the leak.

When checking the defrost drain, look for any food or other debris that could block the flow and remove it. If ice is the problem, you can pour hot water into the drain to melt it. Unplug the fridge, shut off the water supply valve, check the water line for cracks, and replace it if necessary. Change out the water filter if needed, and inspect the ice maker for any signs of damage or malfunction.