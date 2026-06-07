Is Your Refrigerator Leaking Water? Here's What To Look For & How To Stop It
Refrigerators do not last forever, and a leaking fridge can cause real panic in your kitchen, especially if you're not experienced at identifying the problem. Your first instinct can be to contact a repair technician, which might be the right move in the end. But before you make the call, there are a few things you can try to resolve the issue yourself.
A refrigerator water leak is frequently caused by a blocked defrost drain. When this drain gets clogged, water can build up inside and eventually leak onto the floor or even through the door seal. Depending on the model, the drain can be located at the bottom of the freezer or on the ceiling between the fridge and freezer. The leak could also be caused by loose or damaged internal connections, and sometimes, it can come from a poorly installed or damaged water filter. The fridge's icemaker system could also be the source of the leak.
When checking the defrost drain, look for any food or other debris that could block the flow and remove it. If ice is the problem, you can pour hot water into the drain to melt it. Unplug the fridge, shut off the water supply valve, check the water line for cracks, and replace it if necessary. Change out the water filter if needed, and inspect the ice maker for any signs of damage or malfunction.
Tips to keep your refrigerator running properly
Some refrigerator issues can be addressed relatively quickly and easily. But the more complex the problem, the trickier the situation gets. This is especially true for electrical and mechanical work beyond routine maintenance. In those cases, it's best to lean on a professional for work that you're not equipped to do. That way you remain safe and prevent doing any additional damage in the process.
Simple maintenance tasks include keeping the inside of the fridge clean and replacing the water filter on a regular schedule. It's also important to clean the door seals and inspect them for signs of damage to prevent air leaks. Also, be sure your refrigerator is level, as it can affect how the doors and internal systems function daily. More advanced maintenance includes checking and cleaning the condenser coils, as well as the air filters.
One task that is easily overlooked is cleaning the water and ice dispenser. Over time, residue and buildup can happen around this component, so it's best to keep it clean. Even keeping the top of the refrigerator clear is a good idea, since clutter can affect performance. Failing to do so is a mistake that everyone makes, as a refrigerator needs sufficient airflow. Blocking that flow on top can make it tough for heat to escape the way it needs to for proper cooling.