What Is The 50% Rule For Appliance Repair?
You don't realize just how much you depend on your appliances until one of them goes down. It can happen when you least expect it, forcing you to decide whether or not to find a local repair service, or just buy a new appliance altogether. Before you take your home appliance in for repair, you should know the 50% rule, which says you don't want to spend over half of what it would take to replace it.
Things can get tough when a repair estimate approaches that 50% line. For example, if you initially paid $1,500 for your refrigerator and the repair cost is $650, that might feel close enough to justify replacing it. But you also have to factor in the time it takes to research the right model, compare prices, and deal with added costs like delivery and installation. Plus, you could be waiting days or even weeks for a replacement to arrive. If the repair gets the original unit back to top form, it might make sense to just get it done.
Age should also play a role. Most appliances, including washing machines, have a limited lifespan. If a unit is nearing the end of its expected shelf life, it may begin breaking down more often. This means repairs will likely just be prolonging the inevitable. Older appliances tend to perform less efficiently as well, which could cost you more money in the long run.
What to know before getting an appliance repair estimate
If you need to get a repair estimate for an appliance, it's important to know that the cost can vary based on a number of factors. The brand and model of the appliance, its age, and the urgency of the repair itself, can all play a part. The complexity of the repair is a factor as well, and the same is true of your location.
But before you call a local repair service, check the warranty on your appliance. If you don't have that information or can't remember if you have an extended warranty, you should contact the place of purchase. Home Depot and Lowe's both offer warranties beyond manufacturer warranties. Just be sure to have your information ready to go and they should be able to help. If the warranty has expired, you can ask about replacement parts.
If you decide to get an estimate, you should try to find a reputable repair company. Some appliance manufacturers also have a network of trusted repair mechanics at their disposal. If not, this can be tough, so reaching out to friends and family for their recommendations can be a good idea. If you're searching online, you can use Google to find repair services, read reviews, and get contact information. You can also visit the Better Business Bureau's website, where you can use their Appliance Repair tool to find BBB accredited repair services.