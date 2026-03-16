What's The Average Lifespan Of A Washing Machine? Here's What The Data Says
When choosing a new appliance, there's a lot to think about. A more budget-friendly model may offer an immediate discount but might not boast the sophisticated features you're looking for, or last as long. Repairs can be very expensive, to the extent that we may find it more financially practical to simply buy a replacement, so you may want to prioritize a trustworthy and reliable model.
As for how long a washing machine in particular can be expected to last, there are numerous factors to consider. Your usage of the machine, the model and make, and the care you take with it all have a huge impact. This doesn't mean that there's no way of estimating how long a machine can last on average. In March 2024, Choice, an Australian consumer advocacy group, presented a fascinating set of data pulled from two sources.
Choice polled approximately 3500 people in a product lifespan survey conducted in 2023 and its sister publication, Consumer NZ, surveyed different manufacturers in 2018. The outlet then factored in the type of appliance in question, noting that this last detail was important because "some appliances (like TVs) have an easier working life than others (like washing machines)." Using this dataset, the company arrived at a broad ten-year approximate lifespan for washing machines.
Another vital thing to note is that different people have different definitions of the lifespan of a machine. You may have the know-how, for instance, to repair it yourself when an issue arises, or you may have to rely on professionals. There are ways, however, of making the data a little more applicable to your own personal situation.
The average lifespan of a washing machine is a complicated question
Most experts suggest a rule of thumb: When taking delivery of a new washing machine, you can typically expect it to last about ten years. The thing to remember about almost any device, though, is that it will gradually accumulate wear and tear as it's used. On top of which, there are different types of washing machines, and the front-loading or top-loading design of the appliance itself can have a marked effect on its lifespan. There are some key signs that your washing machine may be about to break, but now we're getting an idea of when this could start to happen.
Choice also went as far as determining which brands' models would last the longest before developing their first major issue, via a 2023 survey of the lifespan of different products. It concluded that Electrolux's machines were the fastest to develop such a fault, at 6.3 years, while (of the seven different brands included in the data) Miele's took the longest, at 9.4 years. This surely pushed up the overall average time taken to develop a fault, which was 7.7 years.
The magazine adds that these do not add up to an overall lifespan for the product, because these were primarily issues that could be repaired. Said repairs, however, would cost an average of $300, meaning there was a point at which it was cheaper to replace the models than to repair them. That point, the outlet went on, was at between 7-8.5 years for the average front-loading machine, and approximately 7-7.7 years for top loaders.
How to extend the lifespan of your washing machine
Any device performs at its best, and for longest, when it's well cared for by the owner. It's easy to neglect the smaller tasks like cleaning of the machine's drawers or maintenance of various components, but if you forget, it can negatively impact the machine's lifespan. It's true that new appliances can break alarmingly fast, but certain steps can help protect them.
Something else that's vital to note is that a washing machine will typically provide maximum load guidance. Overloading makes them work harder still and puts pressure on important components. This is yet another reason why the lifespan of these appliances is so variable. While some can develop defects through no fault of the owner, it's nonetheless true that our treatment of them from cycle to cycle can be a big driver of the service life we get from them.
Taunton Appliance Repairs offers a tool that could be valuable in determining how long you can expect to get out of your current washer. Simply input the model, how many loads you wash per week and how often you overload the machine, along with any maintenance jobs you perform (such as cleaning on a monthly basis), and it will provide an estimate more tailored to your specific use of your machine. An important point to consider is the loads per week value, because the same machine, used much more frequently by one family, may ultimately be worn far faster than one less frequently used, regardless of how diligent you are with keeping the loads of an optimal size and weight.