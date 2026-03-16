What's The Average Lifespan Of A Washing Machine? Here's What The Data Says

When choosing a new appliance, there's a lot to think about. A more budget-friendly model may offer an immediate discount but might not boast the sophisticated features you're looking for, or last as long. Repairs can be very expensive, to the extent that we may find it more financially practical to simply buy a replacement, so you may want to prioritize a trustworthy and reliable model.

As for how long a washing machine in particular can be expected to last, there are numerous factors to consider. Your usage of the machine, the model and make, and the care you take with it all have a huge impact. This doesn't mean that there's no way of estimating how long a machine can last on average. In March 2024, Choice, an Australian consumer advocacy group, presented a fascinating set of data pulled from two sources.

Choice polled approximately 3500 people in a product lifespan survey conducted in 2023 and its sister publication, Consumer NZ, surveyed different manufacturers in 2018. The outlet then factored in the type of appliance in question, noting that this last detail was important because "some appliances (like TVs) have an easier working life than others (like washing machines)." Using this dataset, the company arrived at a broad ten-year approximate lifespan for washing machines.

Another vital thing to note is that different people have different definitions of the lifespan of a machine. You may have the know-how, for instance, to repair it yourself when an issue arises, or you may have to rely on professionals. There are ways, however, of making the data a little more applicable to your own personal situation.