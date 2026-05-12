5 Things To Know Before Taking Your Home Appliances In For Repair

There are so many things to consider when keeping a home running, including the appliances that help us function daily. From major, fixed appliances like refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers to smaller, more specialized ones like air fryers, vacuums, and coffee makers, our lives are infinitely more convenient with them — when they work.

There are plenty of reasons why modern appliances break. Apart from being more complex than old school models, there are also elements of government regulation on materials and fragile components. Although things like bad usage practices, poor installation, or failure to maintain it can also lead to unnecessary damage. We found that the average lifespan of washing machines is less than 8 years.

According to EIA, millions of American homes even have multiples of the same appliances, like refrigerators and freezers, which means double the maintenance. Because of this, it's not surprising that something breaks now and then, due to regular usage, extraordinary circumstances, or just by design. Unfortunately, some appliance issues require professional help, especially if it involves opening it up and tinkering with the internal components. So, if your appliance isn't working properly, consider these measures before you get it repaired.