12 Gadget Recalls You Should Know About In 2026 (So Far)
Gadgets and electronics come out regularly and tend to make our lives better by saving us time or handling tasks that would be hard to do manually. While these are supposed to give you a sense of safety or comfort, 2026 has already shown us that you can't always trust them. A surprising number of devices have already been flagged for serious, even potentially life-threatening, problems.
Manufacturing mistakes can lead to things like fire and burn dangers, electrocution possibilities, and even a risk of death. Remember that just because a device was available for purchase does not prevent future discoveries from rendering it a potential hazard. Recalls also occur due to performance issues.
It is best to periodically check if any recalled devices are in your home. This year alone has produced reports of boiler ruptures, power strips without basic grounding and overcurrent protection, and other risks, including faulty equipment once deemed safe for purchase. We'll break down which products are affected, the specific issues they face, when these recalls were announced, and whether there are any updates.
Dupray USA Neat Steam Cleaners
If you bought a portable or handheld steam cleaner recently to keep your home clean, then pay attention to the big safety notice from early this year. On February 26, 2026, there was a recall announced for the portable Dupray Neat Steam Cleaners. These popular household gadgets were made to clean, detail, sanitize, and deodorize surfaces in the home.
The main reason for this large gadget recall comes down to a significant mechanical problem that poses a risk of boiler malfunction. According to the official safety notice, the gadget's internal boiler could suddenly rupture under certain conditions. This dangerous rupture can happen if you overfill the boiler with water, it gets corroded over time, or its pressure release valve stops working correctly.
This combination of factors creates an immediate risk of burns and other serious physical injuries to both the person using the machine and anyone nearby. Dupray USA has received 15 separate reports of these boiler ruptures happening while customers were using them.
CCCEI Brand Power Strips
CCCEI-branded power strips were recalled on February 26, 2026. These power strips were sold only on Amazon for about two years, so many users probably own them right now. If you own this device, unplug it immediately and head to the recall page for information on where to return it.
The main reason these gadgets were pulled from the market is a serious safety problem with the power strips, which lack extra overcurrent protection. Without it, the devices become a potential fire risk if they are overloaded with too many plugged-in electronics. A fire from this dangerous defect could potentially cause serious injury or even death from smoke inhalation and severe burns.
Luckily, even without overcurrent protection, there haven't been any reported fires or physical injuries. However, Middle Way Electronics, the retailer, has received two reports from customers that their power strips were sparking and melting while in use.
Frigidaire Minifridges
On January 15, 2026, Curtis International Ltd. announced it was significantly expanding an existing safety recall for Frigidaire-brand minifridges, adding about 330,000 units. This makes the total recalled pool a massive 964,000 units, since 634,000 were previously recalled in July 2024. The recall page will let you know what to do about yours.
Storing food is important, and while it was from a major refrigerator brand, this gadget was designed as a six-can minifridge and was sold only in red at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. You can check your unit for the manufacturer label on the back; the affected EFMIS121 models will have a serial number between A2001 and A2310.
The main reason for this urgent consumer safety alert is a serious manufacturing flaw that could cause the minifridges' internal electrical components to short-circuit. When this electrical failure occurs, it can cause the appliance's plastic housing to catch fire, creating serious fire and burn hazards.
Before this 2026 recall expansion, the importer had already received at least six official reports of model EFMIS121 minifridges catching fire. While these incidents led to property damage for the affected owners, there have been no official reports of injuries or severe burns among buyers.
LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms
On February 12, 2026, a consumer safety recall was announced for these LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms. These are important home safety gadgets designed to quickly alert your household to smoke and fire, and they run on a standard 9V battery. You can spot the recalled units by checking the bottom of the alarm for the model number XG-7D04-KZ9Z and the SKU number CX-50YP-A5VN.
The main reason for recalling this important gadget comes down to a serious defect with its basic life-saving job, quickly alerting to fires. The official recall states that if the warning sensitivity is set too high, the smoke alarm may not sound in time during a real emergency. This potential delay creates a fire hazard, undermining the whole point of a photoelectric smoke detector, which is to give your household an early warning of smoldering fires.
Fortunately, even with this product's serious failure potential, no incidents or injuries have been reported tied to these LShome smoke detectors so far. You may not need to replace smoke detectors as often as you think, but having a non-functioning one is an unacceptable risk to your home.
Babysense Max View Baby Monitors
The Babysense Max View Baby Monitor was a gadget designed to give parents peace of mind by allowing them to remotely see and hear their little ones as they rest. This system included a camera you'd put in the child's room and a portable display unit that you'd keep as the parent. This monitor had a 5.5-inch HD 1080P screen, with the Babysense logo printed at the bottom and the model number VBM55RX on the product label on the back.
A big safety problem led to a large recall on February 26, 2026. The recall was issued because the parent display unit had a dangerous defect that could cause it to overheat or spark while charging. This posed a fire hazard for people and their homes. This risk comes from the device's internal lithium-ion battery, which can be unstable if it's not functioning properly or is damaged. Before the official recall date, Hisense had already gotten 11 separate reports of the display unit overheating or sparking.
Luckily, even though these incidents were alarming and the danger of sparking electronics near children was real, no one was hurt because of this defect.
Energizer Rechargeable Lanterns
On January 15, 2026, a fast-track recall came out for about 4,100 Energizer Large Power Indicator Lanterns. You could spot these portable lights by their cone shape, opaque lens, and the Energizer name on the side. This recall is specifically for model number BGAAL9. You'd find its SKU, either 039800143341 or 039800143334, on the original packaging. To check whether your lantern is part of this, look for the model number on the removable cover at the bottom, where the charging cord hides.
It only impacts units made in June 2024. You can tell this by two circles on the lantern's base, one with an arrow pointing to 24 for the year, and the other with an arrow pointing to 6 for the month. The lantern's internal lithium-ion batteries can overheat. This overheating could cause a burn hazard to anyone using, carrying, or charging the device. Energizer Holdings, Inc., started the recall after a single report of a lantern's battery failure. Luckily, no injuries have been reported yet.
If you have one of these recalled Energizer lanterns, you should stop using it right away and contact Energizer for a full refund. If you really need a lantern, choosing the best camping lanterns should be backed by research and numbers.
Kitosun Submersible LED Lights
On February 5, 2026, a consumer safety recall came out for Kitosun Submersible LED Lights. Each package came with 10 individual color-changing LED lights and two separate remote controls to change the colors. It specifically included 20 preinstalled CR2450 lithium coin batteries inside the lights and four preinstalled CR2032 lithium coin batteries in the two remote controls.
The main reason these gadgets were pulled from online stores is that they directly violated the mandatory federal safety standards for products with button-cell or coin batteries. Specifically, the Kitosun LED lights have a design flaw that allows children to access the lithium coin batteries inside, creating an ingestion hazard. Also, the retailer completely missed placing the critical, legally required safety warnings on the packaging and product, as Reese's Law requires.
If a curious child were to swallow one of these easily accessible button-cell or coin batteries, it could cause internal medical issues. This includes severe internal chemical burns and even death. Luckily, there haven't been any reported incidents or injuries with these submersible lights so far.
Aroeve Air Purifiers
On February 9, 2026, a major safety recall was announced for Aroeve-brand air purifiers. The Aroeve MK04 model was meant to improve your indoor air quality, but this 191,000-unit recall happened because these Aroeve air purifiers can unexpectedly overheat and even catch fire.
That means they pose some serious fire and burn risks for you in your home. This dangerous problem prompted Aerova to act quickly after it received 37 separate customer reports of air purifiers overheating while running. What's really concerning is that one of those 37 incidents involved overheating that escalated into a fire. Luckily, even with that clear danger and the reported fire, there haven't been any injuries or property damage reported because of these faulty gadgets.
If you bought the unit, you should stop using it right away to avoid any potential harm. To find out whether your specific unit is part of this recall, check the product label on the bottom of the air purifier. The recall is for air purifiers made before July 2025 and that have a serial number starting with "BN". Luckily, there are plenty of major air purifier brands with better reputations, so you can get one without recall issues if you wish.
PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Might Lil Steamers
Another major safety announcement came on February 5, 2026, and it's a massive recall of popular clothing steamers from Aterian, Inc. This widespread recall covers two products: the PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer (Model PS-510) and the PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer (Model PS-550).
The main reason these devices were pulled from the market so quickly is a scary mechanical flaw: the steamers can suddenly shoot hot water directly from the steam nozzle when used normally. This dangerous problem creates an immediate and serious risk of burn injuries for people holding or standing near the devices. Sadly, this defect has led to a lot of real-world injuries and frightening incidents.
From December 2020 to 2024, Aterian received 80 official reports of hot water coming from the Elite Travel Steamer, including 14 reports of burn injuries to users. The numbers for the Mighty Lil Steamer are even more concerning. The company received 392 separate reports of hot water expulsions that resulted in 40 reported burn injuries, including at least two serious cases that were called painful second-degree burns.
Hezi Brand Power Strips
The recall of Hezi brand power strips was announced on January 15, 2026. They are multi-plug extension units, and they come with either a gray or yellow metal casing. This metal really stands out against the eight black plastic electrical outlets. You can also spot these units by looking at the end of the metal casing closest to the main power cord. That's where you'll see both a standard power switch and a circuit breaker switch.
The main reason for this recall is a serious design flaw. It turns out the device's metal enclosure isn't grounded. The official recall notice explains that, because it lacks proper internal grounding, if the outer metal casing is somehow energized during regular use, it instantly creates a severe electrocution hazard for anyone who touches it. This could lead to serious, life-altering injury or even death.
Even with a potentially life-threatening electrical hazard, Hezi Home has confirmed that no incidents or injuries from these defective power strips have been reported by consumers as of the recall date. Any electrical risk is serious, so discontinuing use of these power strips immediately is a good idea.
Johnson Health Tech Matrix Retail and Vision Treadmills
The recall for Johnson Health Tech Matrix Retail and Vision Treadmills officially happened on January 22, 2026. It includes Matrix Retail models T30, TF30, T50, TF50, and T75, along with Vision treadmill models T9800, TF20, T40, and T80. These treadmills have a big running platform, 60 inches long and 20 inches wide, and a 33-inch-wide console. You can spot them by the Matrix or Vision brand names printed clearly on the machine and the running belt.
The main problem behind this recall is a potential fire risk posed by the treadmill's electrical connection. These models came with a straight power cord that doesn't have a power cord bracket to hold it in place. Because of this design issue, the power cord can come loose from the treadmill's power socket while you're using it, creating a fire hazard. This new safety action builds on an earlier recall that examined the Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills for the same loose power cord issue.
The fix for the commercial models was a power cord bracket that needed tools to install, but the solution for this 2026 retail recall is much simpler for you. Johnson Health Tech is offering customers a free replacement power cord with an automatic locking plug, and you won't need any tools to install it. This may be a good time to get a high-rated desk treadmill instead, at least that way you can do work while you exercise.
Frigidaire Gas Ranges
The Electrolux Group officially announced a big safety recall on March 19, 2026. These recalled appliances are various models from the Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, and Frigidaire Professional gas range lines. The main reason for this big recall comes from a dangerous problem with the oven part of these gas ranges. Safety reports indicate that the ovens can experience delayed ignition of the bake burner.
This delayed ignition allows gas to build up before it finally ignites, which can cause a sudden flare-up and create a serious burn hazard for anyone using the oven. There have been many documented incidents linked to this malfunction since these ranges came out. The Electrolux Group and safety regulators are aware of 62 separate reports detailing instances when the oven's bake burner experienced this dangerous delayed ignition. Even more concerning, these malfunction incidents have directly led to 30 specific reports of burn injuries to consumers.
You can safely continue using the cooktop burners on top of the stove while you wait for your necessary maintenance, but you should stop using the ovens until Electrolux provides a free professional installation of a new bake burner. While recalls tend to focus on certain areas of the products, you always want to be safe rather than sorry.