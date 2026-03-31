12 Gadget Recalls You Should Know About In 2026 (So Far)

Gadgets and electronics come out regularly and tend to make our lives better by saving us time or handling tasks that would be hard to do manually. While these are supposed to give you a sense of safety or comfort, 2026 has already shown us that you can't always trust them. A surprising number of devices have already been flagged for serious, even potentially life-threatening, problems.

Manufacturing mistakes can lead to things like fire and burn dangers, electrocution possibilities, and even a risk of death. Remember that just because a device was available for purchase does not prevent future discoveries from rendering it a potential hazard. Recalls also occur due to performance issues.

It is best to periodically check if any recalled devices are in your home. This year alone has produced reports of boiler ruptures, power strips without basic grounding and overcurrent protection, and other risks, including faulty equipment once deemed safe for purchase. We'll break down which products are affected, the specific issues they face, when these recalls were announced, and whether there are any updates.