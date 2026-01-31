5 Devices Around Your Home You Need To Replace More Often Than You Think

Surge protectors are an aegis against the chaotic world of electric shorts and surges. You should be plugging your TV and all other sensitive electronics into one. We've all got that trusty power strip that's been plugged in since time immemorial, and if the light's still on and it's feeding electricity, it's working, right? Not necessarily. Surge protectors have a surprisingly short lifespan, short enough that you should throw away your old surge protectors ASAP.

How old is old? About three to five years. Way sooner than you expected, right? This is because surge protectors use degradable MOVs (metal oxide varistors) as the barrier between your sensitive electronic gear and intermittent fluctuations in the electrical supply. Even if you live in an area without regular blackouts or brownouts, it's highly likely your home suffers a whole bunch of imperceptible little dips and bumps in voltage, which your surge protector takes on the chin. Eventually, its MOVs are worn down to a nub and it's basically a glorified extension cord — and a potential fire hazard.

Barring an indicator light that tells you the surge protection itself is nominal — and even that may not be reliable — there will be no external signs that replacement is nigh. We'd say that if you have a surge protector that you know is at least five years old — possibly older — you'd do well to chuck it, just to be safe. Replacing the devices it supplies will certainly be more expensive than just buying a new one. Decent power strips and surge protectors are pretty affordable. More expensive, higher joule-rated strips ensure a longer lifespan and superior protection. Just make sure your new power strip is actually a surge protector.