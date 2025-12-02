Don't Waste Money On A New Wi-Fi Router Just Yet: Try Changing These Settings First

If your Wi-Fi has been slow, unreliable, or prone to sudden drop-offs, you might be tempted to replace your router. But before you spend your money on a shiny new router, try adjusting the settings on your current one. It might be that the problem isn't the router itself, but the way it's configured.

One of the simplest changes you can make is to restore your router to its factory default settings. Only do this if, as far as you know, you haven't made any intentional changes to your Wi-Fi settings, as your customizations — including your name and password — will be lost. If you don't want to reset your router and lose all your settings, then leave it for now. But you may want to return to it later if everything else fails. Restoring factory defaults varies from router to router, but many can be reset simply by pressing the reset button on the back for about 30 seconds. If this doesn't do the trick, it's time to start making some manual changes.

You can usually access your hub's settings by typing 192.168.0.1 into the address bar of your browser and signing in. If this doesn't work, check the back of your router to see if the URL is listed there. Once you're logged in, you can adjust things like channel and band settings and check for firmware updates, which could all improve performance and give your router a new lease of life.