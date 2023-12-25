5 Of The Highest Rated Desk Treadmills To Use In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After the holidays, many people will make a New Year's resolution to exercise more, while others will make one to increase their hustle and be more productive. If you're someone who's made both resolutions, a desk treadmill may be the perfect accessory to help you achieve your goals. Desk treadmills allow you to keep active and burn calories while typing away at your computer, taking video calls, or writing and accomplishing other work tasks.
Desk treadmills must be smaller than more traditional treadmills to fit under your desk, and if they do have upright handles or displays, they're typically detachable. Many desk treadmills also operate at slower speeds than the ones you'd find at a gym and are meant more for steady walking rather than having you run an intense dash while exporting spreadsheets. As such, desk treadmills are usually less powerful than traditional treadmills — which also means they're often a lot more affordable, even as Peloton treadmills are getting cheaper.
Not all desk treadmills are the same, and you'll want to make sure you get a reliable product that has the features you need. Based on user reviews (more on that at the end of the article), here are five of the highest-rated desk treadmills to use in 2024.
Urevo Strol Lite
With an average user rating of 4.4 out of five from over 5,200 Amazon users, the Urevo Strol Lite has proven itself a worthy desk treadmill that can keep you active while you work. Running on a 2.5 horsepower motor, it's got a 17-inch wide running belt with silica gel column support that can help absorb shock to your feet and joints. It's foldable, making it easy to store and keep out of the way. Features include a remote control and phone holder that attaches to the handlebars if you're not using it at your desk. Plus, it comes in five different color highlights — silver, blue, ebony, orange, and black/orange — to better match your office decor. (Its base and belt are always black, but the trims and handles can be customized.)
Unfortunately, the modest profile of the product means its weight capacity is below industry standard — maxing out at 265 pounds. Because the treadmill is fairly short and skinny, you likely won't want to use it for higher-speed runs and more intense workouts. However, this also means it's easier to store and fits even under smaller work desks, so this may not be a downside, depending on what you'd like out of your desk treadmill. The Urevo Strol Lite is available for $389.99 from Amazon.
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill 2-in-1 Walking Pad
The Redliro Under Desk Treadmill 2-in-1 Walking Pad has one of its best features right in its name: it can be used with a desk or as a freestanding treadmill with attachable handlebars. This versatility helps make the product one of the highest-rated desk treadmills on Amazon, with a 4.4 out of five score from nearly 2,700 customers. Once folded, it's easy to move out of the way thanks to its included wheels. While it's compact, it has a sturdy build and comes equipped with a running belt made of PVC, fiber, and cotton yarn that both absorbs shock and reduces noise. Its 2.25 hp motor is also fairly quiet, so you can stay focused on your work while using it.
Before you purchase this product, you should note that it has a 220-pound user capacity, which is lower than many desk treadmills. It also has a short deck, meaning you won't have a lot of room away from your desk, and it could limit your running if you have a long stride. Also, it must be plugged in to be used — there's no battery, and it doesn't run on its own while you use it. If these aren't concerns, you can purchase the Redliro Under Desk Treadmill 2-in-1 Walking Pad (product code JK1608E-2) from Amazon for $269.99.
FYC Slim Walking Treadmill
Despite having a relatively powerful motor capable of up to 7.5 mph, the FYC Slim Walking Treadmill isn't too loud, even if you're running on it. With a range of 0.5 to 7.5 mph, you can also walk or jog on this desk treadmill, which has a 15.8 x 41.3-inch rubber running belt that has a shock-absorbing and non-slip surface. It has a maximum capacity of 300 pounds.
The unit is also foldable, making it easy to store. If you use the handlebars for better stability (especially while running), you can take advantage of the product's phone holder and an LED display that will track your performance and provide you with your time, speed, distance, steps, and calories. When it comes to its handles and trim, the desk treadmill has five color options: white, silver, light black, red, and pink.
If you like to walk, jog, or run with long strides, this may not be the best choice — some user reviews complain that it's a little short for longer strides. However, even many of the customers with this complaint still gave the product an overall good rating, and the average user score on Amazon for the desk treadmill is 4.3 out of five, based on over 1,300 ratings. You can purchase the FYC Slim Walking Treadmill for $359.99 on Amazon.
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Work Office Treadmill
The Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Work Office Treadmill is one of the higher-rated desk treadmills on Amazon, with an overall customer rating of 4.1 out of five. Using Bluetooth, it can pair with the SunnyFit App to offer you enhanced features, as well as a second display of your performance. The first display is a simple but large digital monitor built into the unit, which can keep track of your time, speed, steps, distance, and calories burned. While it can only reach a max speed of 3.75 mph, included shock absorbers will make sure your brisk walks or light jogs don't wear out your knees and ankles.
The desk treadmill has an energy-efficient design that will automatically switch the unit into Power Saving Mode if it hasn't been used for 10 minutes. Other perks include an emergency stop clip for additional safety and attached wheels to make it easier to roll away from your desk for storage. It also comes with a remote control, which is a nice feature — however, you have to use the remote to operate the treadmill and cannot control it manually. Another downside is its relatively low weight capacity, as it's limited to 220 pounds. If you don't expect anyone over this weight to use it, you can purchase the Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Work Office Treadmill for $369.99 from Amazon.
KingSmith WalkingPad P1
The fitness equipment manufacturer KingSmith has been in operation since 2015, and its WalkingPad P1 is one of its most popular products — on Amazon, it has a four out of five average user rating. One reason for its customer satisfaction may be its smart speed control, which lets you raise or lower your pace with your feet. (However, this "automatic" mode may not work properly if you're using the treadmill on a carpet.) You can also use the included remote or paired smartphone app to control the unit's speed, which has 12 different settings.
The product has a modern, fashionable look, as well as a smart design that allows it to fold 180 degrees so that it takes up less than half a square meter of space when not in use. Using durable materials and patented technology, the treadmill is fairly quiet and provides good cushioning. One drawback to the unit is that its remote can be finicky. Also, it doesn't come with a digital information panel. However, it does have a display on its remote, and if you plan to mostly use it under your desk while working, this shouldn't be a major concern anyway. The KingSmith WalkingPad P1 is available from Amazon for $399.
How we chose these desk treadmills
The fitness market is booming, and there are many different desk treadmills to choose from. This list was compiled using user ratings, with none of the recommended products having less than four out of five stars. The ratings were sourced from Amazon because — as one of the largest retailers in the world — it usually has more reviews and user ratings than others. With its ratings coming from a larger pool of customers, the average score is more trustworthy and reliable, and the larger pool helps weed out biased reviews that could potentially skew a product's user rating. The desk treadmills on this list have high ratings averaged from hundreds, if not thousands, of user reviews.
Additionally, the five recommended units on this list are relatively affordable — none have a retail price over $400. Other factors were also taken into consideration when choosing the products for this list, including what features they have and how well they would fit and function under your desk. Finally, all of the desk treadmills on this list are in stock and can be purchased today if you'd like. That means some high-quality products, like the LifeSpan TR1200-DT7, were not included since they are no longer in stock.