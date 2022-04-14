Peloton Bikes And Treadmills Are Getting Cheaper — But There's A Catch

If you've been eyeing a Peloton bike or other exercise equipment from the brand for a while, now might be the time to finally get one — Peloton has just announced that it will be lowering the prices of its bikes and treadmills across all markets. Between the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Bike+, and the Peloton Tread, that's a lot of highly rated equipment you could score at a discount. However, you know what they say: "There's no such thing as a free lunch." Of course, there is a catch.

As the prices of equipment drop, the price of the all-access membership will rise. This means that you'll be able to attain Peloton hardware at a lower initial price, but if you want to get the most out of your new bike or treadmill, you'll be paying more on a monthly basis. Considering that these bikes are meant to last for years, the subscription price will likely add up to a hefty amount if you remain committed to the full experience.

On the other hand, Peloton hasn't revealed the exact amount of cash discount they'll be issuing on hardware. If the Bikes and Treads are seriously discounted, the price structure could be worth your while, even with a higher subscription cost than ever before. You can also always use the bike like any other exercise bike without the membership, although a lot of the appeal of Peloton stems from the live classes, leaderboards, and even the Peloton Lanebreak game.