11 Tips For Keeping Your Blu-Rays And DVDs Working For The Long Term

Since subscription services now require second mortgages and the situation around digital ownership keeps taking new (and ridiculous) turns, preserving and owning physical copies of media has made a comeback. After all, this is the only way to be sure what you pay for is available when you want it, without licensing loopholes hidden in the small print. That said, physical media needs to be maintained. However, the good news is there are more than a few ways to ensure that those Blu-rays and DVDs continue to work for a long, long time.

There are obvious tips — such as don't use the disc as a Frisbee and maybe don't try to carve your name into a disc with a knife — but there are also pointers that not every collector might be fully aware of. These suggestions include how to take a disc out of a box and whether you should use a CD wallet. Let's take a further look at how to keep your collection in one piece.