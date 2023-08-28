How To Fix A Scratched DVD Or CD (3 Different Ways)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While physical media isn't as popular as it once was, most people own at least a few discs, whether they're old music CDs they grew up loving or a DVD of a movie that never made the jump to Blu-Ray. Unlike digital media, physical discs require care to keep playing for as long as possible. If your disc gets scratched, it might no longer play. It is possible to rescue a disc from the brink, however, so long as the scratch isn't on the label side (in which case it can't be saved). If your physical media has problems loading or begins skipping, it may be time to clean or repair the disc.

The first and most important step is to make sure the disc is actually what's causing the issue. The easiest way to do this is to try it with a different disc reader, like a game console. If it works okay there, the device you're using to play the disc may be the problem. Next, you'll want to clean the disc thoroughly. It may not be scratches, but rather dirt and grime making it act up. Get some dish soap or rubbing alcohol, put a little on a microfiber cloth, and rub it in circles on the disc, especially on greasy fingerprints. Then, rinse the disc with cold water, only touching the edges. Finally, use a dry microfiber cloth to dry off excess water. This may get the disc running again.