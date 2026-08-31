8 Common Mistakes Audiophiles Rarely Make With Their CD Collection

There's a lot to like about CDs. Not only do they have a technical advantage over vinyl when it comes to dynamic range and channel separation (although whether these translate to better sound is a whole other question), they're also much more affordable and take up less space than vinyl. Another big boon is the fact that they don't rely on physical contact for playback. This means that playing CDs won't wear them out, unlike analog formats, so they generally cause fewer headaches when you're buying used.

Does that make buying CDs totally foolproof? No, of course not. There are plenty of mistakes that you can make when collecting and storing CDs, some of which may eventually render your precious albums unplayable. Even if we set those aside, there are some missteps you can make when amassing a collection that can make things difficult down the line, especially if you're in it for the long haul.

Some are obvious, while others are more subtle and might be overlooked by newcomers to the hobby. Either way, these are generally mistakes that audiophiles (and long-term CD collectors) tend to avoid for the sake of their collections.