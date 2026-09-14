3 Sideloaded Apps Worth Installing On Android Auto

After you've configured Android Auto to trust installations from unknown sources, you'll be able to sideload third-party apps to use with Android Auto. If you've ever installed an APK on your phone before, the process should feel pretty similar. Before you can start sideloading apps to use on your car's infotainment screen, you'll need to install Android Auto Apps Downloader, or AAAD for short.

AAAD handles the discovery and installation of third-party Android Auto apps, and you install it directly on your Android device. Download the latest AAAD APK file from the project's GitHub repository and tap to open the installer. If you haven't already, you will be prompted to allow installations from unknown sources. Tap Allow from this source and follow the on-screen instructions.

You should now be able to find the AAAD app installed on your phone. Launch it, and you'll be asked to grant the app a few permissions. Once done, it'll boot into a list of available third-party apps that you can download and install to use with Android Auto. If you find an app you like, tap on the green "Install" button next to its name, and when prompted, tap on "Allow from this source" again. AAAD will download and install the version of the app you've selected. Unfortunately, the free version restricts you to one app download every 30 days, but you can bypass this by paying a one-time fee of €3.99, or about $4.65.