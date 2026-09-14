This Cheap, Pocket-Sized Gadget Can Hack A Boeing 737

A gadget roughly the size of a US quarter can take over the flight computers on Boeing 737. Once in place, it does so quietly, rewriting where the plane is headed while keeping that change off the pilot's screen. That may sound scary at first, but the thing's actually been developed by researchers at the University of California San Diego and Oberlin College. They showed off the device – assembled for $100 in parts – in August at an academic security conference.

Specifically, the device slots into a maintenance connector inside a compartment called the Electronics and Equipment bay under a 737's nose, where most of the plane's computers sit. The hatch covering that compartment has no lock either and sits low enough for a bad actor to be able to reach it from the tarmac itself, without using a ladder. The whole job would take about 60 seconds, according to the researchers.

The findings cover the Boeing 737NG family, the third and most widely delivered generation of the jet, along with the MAX, the fourth generation and the one Boeing builds today. Between them, those two account for over 95% of the 737s still flying.

The connector itself works by tapping the line between the Flight Management Computer, which plots the route the autopilot follows, and the display unit the pilots type into. It's able to do this because those two talk over a 1977 wiring standard with no authentication.