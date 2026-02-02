When Was TSA Created & Why Was It Established?

As we've seen, things changed quickly at the TSA after its establishment. In 2003, there was another major change in the service's core makeup. It began as an arm of the Department of Transportation, but as a result of its focus on security, it was folded into the newly-established Department of Homeland Security in 2003. This move was made to better centralize these vital new defensive institutions.

We often think of the TSA as taking care of security at airports (and confiscating weird things that people try to bring through them), but the fact is that the administration has evolved to help protect all modes of transportation. Today, the TSA itself reports that its "scope includes commercial and general aviation; mass transit systems; freight and passenger rail; highways, pipelines and ports."

This isn't to say that the TSA directly provides security for trains, for instance. In April 2025, Sonya Proctor, Surface Operations Assistant Administrator at the TSA, stated that the administration "is probably always going to be primarily an aviation organization," but that its has developed important duties in other areas of travel, which the body described as "security oversight efforts in surface transportation." Under this umbrella are activities such as training of new security operatives. It also administers Security Directives (packages of measures for industries to follow to bolster security) where necessary, the first in response to the pipeline ransomware attack of May 2021. The TSA Surface Operations Division was established in 2019, Proctor went on, and now leads the way in the organization's ongoing battle against a leading threat to U.S. transportation: Cybersecurity breaches.