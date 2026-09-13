Should A Refrigerator Be Level Or Tilted Back?

Choosing a new refrigerator from the countless options on the market can feel like the most difficult part, but it's just as easy to make a mistake when installing your new appliance, such as forgetting to level the refrigerator. Manufacturers build refrigerators to run optimally when level or very close to it, and leaving a refrigerator leaning too far in one direction or tilted backwards can potentially cause a variety of problems.

Some manufacturers, like Whirlpool and GE, suggest a slight backward tilt when installing a refrigerator. According to the former, it should be level side-to-side and sit between ⅛ and ¼ inch higher at the front than the back. Whirlpool says that this helps the doors swing closed when they're half shut. Meanwhile, GE recommends that its refrigerators should be ¼ inch higher at the front.

Not every brand offers the same guidance. Maytag, for example, recommends its refrigerators be completely level side-to-side and front-to-back. Thus, check your refrigerator manufacturer's guidance before you install the appliance to make sure you're doing it right. Most major refrigerator brands publish their recommendations on their websites, but you should also be able to find the necessary info in the owner's manual.