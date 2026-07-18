What Is The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A Refrigerator And The Wall?

When choosing a refrigerator, it's important to balance storage capacity with suitable dimensions. This is why manufacturers often offer a choice between full-depth and counter-depth models, with the latter typically shallower and easier to fit flush with your kitchen cabinets and surfaces. In either case, a suitable space for the model you've chosen is key, and that also means leaving some vital space between the refrigerator and the wall.

As for how much space to leave, manufacturers provide their own recommendations, and there can be considerable differences between them. For instance, LG recommends a clearance of 10 cm between the sides and back of the refrigerator and the wall, and a larger gap of 30 cm between the top of the refrigerator and the ceiling. KitchenAid, meanwhile, offers rather different guidance: "Allow for a 0.25 inch (6.35 mm) space on each side and at the top. When installing your refrigerator next to a fixed wall, leave 2.5 inches (6.35 cm) minimum clearance on each side." Samsung suggests that consumers should ideally leave between 5 and 7 cm of space on every side of their appliance, but that they should stick to at least 2-3 cm if this isn't possible in their setting.

In sum, it's important to leave a certain amount of space between your model and the surrounding walls, but there's some flexibility to adapt that space to your kitchen's size. Failing to do so is one of the critical mistakes customers can make when buying and installing home appliances. What buyers need to understand is how refrigerators work and why they need this space, which allows the model to essentially breathe.