Android Auto Users Aren't Happy With Gemini, And There Are Good Reasons Why

With Gemini, there are several AI commands that you can use to upgrade your daily drive on Android Auto. However, it's hard to ignore all the issues some users are running into with the AI-powered assistant. Users have also complained about Gemini giving outright wrong answers to their queries. One user says they can ask Gemini to play music on Spotify, and it will say it is, but nothing actually plays. Users have also complained about slow responses compared to Google Assistant.

A Redditor claims they grew tired of the chatbot's sluggish responses, and ultimately decided to just switch off Gemini and continue using Google Assistant. Some have even spoken about how they feel unsafe behind the wheel because of Android Auto's Gemini integration.

One Redditor summarized their experience with Gemini on Android Auto after a multi-day road trip, saying, "What used to be a helpful assistant has become an infuriating liability." They cited poor navigation, difficulty finding the nearest gas stations along the route, poor Spotify integration, and the loss of useful features like weather updates as some of the biggest pain points that they ran into on the road trip. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Users have also complained that Gemini fails to perform basic tasks, and some say it's more chatty than they'd like.