4 Android Auto Gemini Voice Commands That Can Upgrade Your Daily Drive

When Android Auto debuted in 2015 with basic voice recognition, hands-free navigation involved memorizing specific commands and reciting them almost verbatim. Four years later, Google rolled out a major Android Auto update focused on Google Assistant, whose advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities made interactions more conversational and context-aware, while also allowing it to interface with excellent third-party Android Auto apps. That update made hands-free navigation more intuitive by integrating Google Assistant. Recently, Google gave Android Auto the artificial intelligence treatment by replacing Google Assistant with Gemini.

The Gemini integration allows Android Auto to perform more complex tasks, such as playing the part of a DJ cooking up themed playlists for long drives with simple voice commands. Its navigation chops also go beyond merely seeking directions to asking Gemini for restaurant recommendations in a particular area filtered by cuisine, or even down to a particular dish, with gas stations and charging points thrown in for good measure. The AI enhancements also come in handy to make sense of chaotic group chats or allow shopping enthusiasts to curate shopping lists without ever having to take their hands off the wheel.

Gemini's ability to understand contextual prompts and parse follow-up questions and commands elevates the Android Auto experience from purely functional to one where you no longer feel the need to pull over and consult your phone for complicated tasks. If you want to make the best of the Gemini integration, here are four of the best voice commands to upgrade your daily drive and take advantage of the latest Android Auto features.