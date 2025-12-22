This AI App May Be The Perfect Tool For Keeping You Better Organized

Being organized is hard. I have literally no idea how other people manage it. Now, I have an official diagnosis of ADHD, so I can at least stop feeling like my disorganization is a personal and moral failing and just accept that the "being organized" part of my brain, along with the rest of my executive function, has just been put together a bit wrong. Of course, I'm far from alone in needing a bit of help getting my life organized. It's something that lots of people — both neurodivergent and neurotypical — struggle with. There are many, many tools available. A whole industry has been built around helping people manage their to-do lists.

And these days, of course, many of them include AI features. If this keeps me organized, then I'm all for it. Artificial Intelligence has a lot of faults, but it's useful for some things. For example, I highly recommend it as a procrastination-beater. When I have literally no idea where to start or how to overcome whatever mental block has decided to erect itself, I ask ChatGPT for advice. It comes up with some generic and unusable suggestions, and I find rejecting those is just the thing I need to kickstart my brain back into independent action.

The best app I've found to keep more organized and improve my productivity is Todoist. This tool helps me set and manage tasks and organize my thoughts. It also makes sure I actually do the tasks on my list rather than just writing them down and forgetting about them. You can use it without the AI features if you want to, but I think they make the app even more useful.