6 Of The Most Useful Microsoft Copilot Features

If you have a hectic schedule, you're bound to sign in late for a meeting sometime. This can be inconvenient, both for you and the other participants. You don't want to interrupt by asking to rehash a discussion, but it'll also be hard to participate if you're not caught up. In such instances, you can use Copilot. It acts as your personal assistant, ready to fill you in on what you've missed, so you can seamlessly jump into the conversation.

Advertisement

There are, however, some conditions for Copilot in real-time during a Teams meeting. First, you'll need a Microsoft-based work account and Microsoft 365 Copilot (for businesses — different from Copilot Pro for personal use). The meeting also needs to be hosted by someone within your organization and have transcription enabled. This transcription is what Copilot will use to generate answers. If a meeting isn't transcribed, you can still use Copilot as long as the organizer turned on the "Only during the meeting" option before the meeting started. In that case, Copilot relies on speech-to-text data instead. For privacy reasons, this data is automatically deleted right after the meeting. To get up to speed on an ongoing Teams meeting using Copilot, here's what you need to do:

Advertisement

Join the Teams meeting as you normally would. Click the Copilot icon at the top. Type in a prompt like "What did I miss so far?" or "Recap what I missed from the start."

Copilot will read through the transcript (or speech-to-text data) and provide you with what has already been discussed, formatted in a bullet list for easy scanning. You can also ask Copilot follow-up questions, such as what your action items are and what concerns the other participants have raised.